How Much Does An Episode Of Queer Eye Cost?

"Queer Eye" knows how to make their heroes look good — but how much money does it cost to give them a second chance at a social life? The answer has never been entirely unveiled; only glimpses of the show's budget have been revealed by the Fab Five. Decorator Jeremiah Brent said that he's given $40,000 to spruce up a client's home for the show over a span of three days, for instance. That's an increase over what Bobby Berk reported he had to work with before he departed the program during Season 8. His remodel budget was a mere $20,000 per client.

The Fab Five work hard at keeping costs down. "I base it on what's there and appropriate for the hero. I'm never like 'I want them to look like a supermodel so I'll take them to Gucci.' That's not sustainable and a lifestyle they can maintain," Tan France explained to Business of Fashion. France and Karamo Brown have noted that their heroes — the term "Queer Eye" uses for its guests — don't pay a cent for their makeovers, so the difference in cost has to be made up in other ways. If there's any tension in the team when pulling it off, it never comes through on the screen: Karamo is happy to explain how Tan keeps the team together through the toughest moments.

What helps to pay for the show's extravagances? Endorsements, product placements, and brand tie-ins. For Tan, he gathers information about the hero's favorite stores well before filming, constructing affordable outfits around that intel. The producers then get to work, getting clothing lines and shops involved. Some portion of the show's budget, meanwhile, pays off any products that aren't given away. Plus, one has to tack on the cost of traveling, and salaries for each "Queer Eye" member. That has gone up from the $7,500 they each made per episode during Seasons 1 and 2. Add it all together and you have a hefty budget, even without exact totals.