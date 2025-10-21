The Marvel Anti-Hero Everyone Forgot The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Played

The worlds of "The Walking Dead" and Marvel have collided before, with several stars from AMC's zombie drama crossing over to the superhero universe, but there's one star with a nearly-forgotten voice role gig for a Marvel animated movie. While still playing Daryl Dixon, Norman Reedus provided the vocals for Frank Castle (the Punisher) in "Iron Man: Rise of Technovore."

In the early 2010s, Marvel and Japanese animation studio Madhouse Inc. teamed up to release four connected anime shows in a 12 episode set: "Iron Man," "Wolverine," "X-Men," and "Blade." After the release of these shows, animated films continued the story. One of these was "Iron Man: Rise of Technovore," which was directed by Hiroshi Hamasaki. Legendary voice actor Matthew Mercer (who also bears the sometimes uncomfortable load of DMing for "Critical Role") takes on Iron Man, while Reedus brings the Punisher to life in the English dub of the film. The pair wind up working together as Tony Stark tries to figure out who seemingly killed War Machine (James C. Mathis III) while uncovering the identity of a mysterious new enemy.

"Iron Man: Rise of Technovore" isn't considered one of the best Marvel animated movies. Out of the four critical reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, only one of them is positive. In terms of the fan reception, just 36% gave the movie a thumbs-up. Some of the audience reviews are brutal, but there was praise for Reedus' Punisher, whom most fans agree should have had an even bigger role in the film.