The 10 Best Marvel Animated Movies Of All Time

Animation is an ideal medium for adapting comic books — after all, both comics and cartoons, broken down to their purest elements, are a series of illustrations that tell a story. Fans of Marvel Comics and its pen-and-paper pantheon of heroes like Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and the Hulk have been enjoying their animated adventures on television for decades, ever since the premiere of the syndicated series "The Marvel Super-Heroes" in 1966.

Perhaps surprisingly, the first animated feature film based on a Marvel comic book was not released until 1980, and a true wave of animated Marvel movies didn't rise until the mid-2000s. Since then, there have been several notable Marvel animated films, including multiple winners of the best animated feature Academy Award.

Marvel's animated films cannot be easily pinned down, spanning superhero smash-'em-ups, a gothic horror tale about the lord of vampires, and the family-friendly adventures of a roly-poly healthcare robot. While all Marvel animated films have their strengths, the ones listed below have been regarded by critics and fans as, to borrow the Hulk's catchphrase, the strongest ones there are. Determined by an aggregate score of Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb ratings, here are the 10 best Marvel animated films of all time.