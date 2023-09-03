Critical Role: Matthew Mercer Feels Uncomfortable With This Part Of The Fandom

Ever since it began in 2015, "Critical Role" has been steadily growing more and more popular. As one of the first online actual play titles of its kind, the series has not only gotten to ride the surge in popularity of tabletop roleplaying games like "Dungeons & Dragons," but has also been able to partly define what many viewers expect from other shows like it. Meanwhile, the first two seasons of Amazon Prime Video's "The Legend of Vox Machina," which is based on the events of the first "Critical Role" campaign, have only brought more viewers to the original series that inspired it.

The past eight years have, in other words, been extremely kind to "Critical Role" and its cast members. That said, with immense success inevitably comes a few problems. For "Critical Role" Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer, the series' popularity has had one notably negative side effect. As he's often been the first to note, the quality of his and his fellow cast members' "D&D" campaigns has unintentionally raised amateur players' expectations for their own games to unrealistic heights. In a recent interview with Slate, Mercer discussed the unfortunate phenomenon at length.

"We're actors, and performance is a place that we exist in for our work and for our training. And we now have thousands of hours of playing 'Dungeons & Dragons' behind that," Mercer explained. "You can't expect to be there on your first session. One of the downsides of the growth of 'Critical Role' is a lot of people put me on a pedestal that I didn't want, and that makes me really uncomfortable. I hate to think that I'm being used as a cudgel for new players."