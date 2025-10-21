The Old Spice Commercial Guy Starred In A Fantasy TV Series That Deserves Another Look

"Shadowhunters" follows the titular line of half-human, half-angel demon hunters. More specifically, it centers on a teenager named Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara), who finds out that she herself is a Shadowhunter. Isaiah Mustafa plays Luke Garroway, an NYC police officer by day and werewolf by night who used to be a Shadowhunter. The series is based on the "Mortal Instruments" book series — which may or may not have its roots in fan fiction — and narratively starts where the books start.

"The Mortal Instruments" was originally meant to be a film series, though those plans were scrapped after the first movie — "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" — underperformed at the box office. Instead, the franchise was moved to the small screen, and it was decided to just reboot entirely rather than follow up the movie. To that end, "Shadowhunters" is definitely the better adaptation of the material, with the TV show format allowing for deeper exploration of the characters and lore, as well as including many of the elements that were left out of the film due to lack of time.

Unfortunately, the series also didn't last the way it was intended, and as of yet, it's the most recent "Mortal Instruments" project to see a screen adaptation. But it's still worth checking out for all the things it does right in adapting the books, and had found its way to a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes by Season 3.