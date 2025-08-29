12 Movies And TV Shows That Started As Fan Fiction

Fan fiction is what happens when people take pre-existing characters from stories that they love and write them into entirely new directions. These authors mix and match character relationships, explore world mashups, and play with story tropes to their hearts content. Fan fiction has arguably existed for as long as stories have been inspiring fans, but in recent decades studios have been breaking out movie crews to turn fanfics into movies and TV shows.

People have more access to fan fiction than ever before, and that means all kinds of stories are coming to the forefront. There are plenty of steamy romance movies like "Fifty Shades of Grey" in the fan fiction genre, but not all fanfics go in an R-rated direction. By combining elements from different stories, fan fiction can turn into some fantastic genre-bending TV or bring a new twist to a classic plot audiences are already familiar with. The genre is deeper than you think, and you'll be amazed at the kinds of shows and movies that started as fan fiction.