The Grey's Anatomy Death That Still Haunts Creator Shonda Rhimes

While George's fellow surgical residents and their former chief resident and defacto den mother Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) try to find George, believing he's in the operating room with the chief of surgery Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), he actually left the hospital shortly after handing in his resignation to Richard. On the way to see his mother, George saves a girl named Amanda (Shannon Lucio) from the path of an oncoming bus but ends up dragged by the fast-moving bus instead, removing several layers of skin and leaving him with ultimately fatal injuries.

As Meredith and her friends race to save a man whom they only know as "John Doe," George, unrecognizable, "writes" on Meredith's palm with his finger and eventually gets her to understand his message: "007." Realizing that John Doe is George, Meredith and the rest of the Seattle Grace crew watch in horror as George dies from his injuries on the operating table. As Shonda Rhimes told Alex Cooper, T.R. Knight, incredibly insisted on playing George after the injuries that made him into a total stranger.

"T.R. was so amazing because he didn't need to lay on that table," Rhimes said. "But he was like, 'I'm gonna do the role, even though you're never gonna see my face' [...] He was wonderful. I mean, it broke me, so I knew that the audience would respond to it, but I really loved it."

Not only that, but Rhimes says she's pretty sure nobody on set knew that was Knight. "Nobody knew who George was. Nobody," she recalled. "I'm not even sure all the cast knew. Because, technically, his character had left to become a soldier, so he was already gone. I know that certain members of the crew knew, and T.R. was determined that he would be the body lying on the operating table. He would be the body that you saw every single time, which is why you got to see his beautiful blue eyes."