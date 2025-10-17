How To Watch The One Chicago Shows In Order (Including The Crossovers)

The One Chicago shows have dominated NBC's Wednesday night lineup for years, and after spawning a sprawling universe that connects to other portions of Dick Wolf's panorama of crime and medical series it's definitely difficult to figure out where to begin watching the whole shebang, especially if you want to watch it in the order in which it aired. On top of that, there are 36 crossover episodes between the four series, plus crossovers with other NBC procedurals like "Law and Order: Special Victim's Unit." But don't worry: here's a quick and simple guide to watching 36 seasons of television in some semblance of order.

Season 1 of "Chicago Fire" can be watched uninterrupted; Episode 23, "Let Her Go," is a backdoor pilot for "Chicago P.D." serving as the first One Chicago crossover. "Chicago P.D." was born in concert with the second season of "Chicago Fire"; you can comfortably alternate episodes between the two until you reach Season 2, Episode 20 of "Chicago Fire," "A Dark Day." That storyline continues on "Chicago P.D." with the episode "8:30 P.M."

Season 3, Episode 7 of "Fire," "Nobody Touches Anything," includes several "Chicago P.D." characters. Season 3, Episode 13 of "Chicago Fire" ("Three Bells") and Season 2, Episode 13 of "P.D." ("A Little Devil Complex") interconnect as well, with the sad death of Leslie Shay (Lauren German) being the primary topic. Things get even more complex when "Fire" and "P.D." do two crossovers with "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit." Season 2, Episode 20 of "P.D" ("The Number of Rats"), Season 3, Episode 21 of "Fire" ("We Called Her Jellybean"), and Season 16, Episode 20 of "SVU" ("Daydream Believer") all interconnect as they struggle to piece together a set of similar arson attacks. And things just get more fraught when "Chicago Med" is introduced.