NCIS: Origins Crew Stunned By Surprise Tom Cruise Appearance

Tom Cruise recently visited the set of "NCIS: Origins," following the CBS procedural's Season 2 premiere on October 14. Photos from the Paramount backlot show the "Top Gun" actor getting a behind-the-scenes look at two of the most frequently used locations on the show.

In a series of photos and videos posted by longtime "NCIS" producer and writer David J. North on Instagram, Cruise poses alongside North on the set for Daly's Tavern, a local bar frequented by Navy officers in the 1991-set series. Other photos show Cruise interacting with cast and crew members on the Camp Pendleton Field Office set, the main location where the investigative team carries out most of their day-to-day work. North also shared an amusing video of Cruise on set FaceTiming his "Outsiders" and "Mission: Impossible" co-star Emilio Estevez, who remotely posed via iPhone for at least one photo and later observed a brief dance routine from actor Caleb Foote.

Unsurprisingly, the CBS publicity team was quick to capitalize on the opportunity, posting a group photo of Cruise with "Origins" cast members Austin Stowell, Caleb Foote, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Daniel Bellomy, who play Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Bernard "Randy" Randolf, Mary Jo Hayes, and Herman "Herm" Daniels, respectively.