NCIS: Origins Crew Stunned By Surprise Tom Cruise Appearance
Tom Cruise recently visited the set of "NCIS: Origins," following the CBS procedural's Season 2 premiere on October 14. Photos from the Paramount backlot show the "Top Gun" actor getting a behind-the-scenes look at two of the most frequently used locations on the show.
In a series of photos and videos posted by longtime "NCIS" producer and writer David J. North on Instagram, Cruise poses alongside North on the set for Daly's Tavern, a local bar frequented by Navy officers in the 1991-set series. Other photos show Cruise interacting with cast and crew members on the Camp Pendleton Field Office set, the main location where the investigative team carries out most of their day-to-day work. North also shared an amusing video of Cruise on set FaceTiming his "Outsiders" and "Mission: Impossible" co-star Emilio Estevez, who remotely posed via iPhone for at least one photo and later observed a brief dance routine from actor Caleb Foote.
Unsurprisingly, the CBS publicity team was quick to capitalize on the opportunity, posting a group photo of Cruise with "Origins" cast members Austin Stowell, Caleb Foote, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Daniel Bellomy, who play Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Bernard "Randy" Randolf, Mary Jo Hayes, and Herman "Herm" Daniels, respectively.
Why was Tom Cruise on the NCIS: Origins set?
It's not totally clear why Tom Cruise decided to pop in during production on the "NCIS" prequel, but "NCIS: Origins" star Austin Stowell has already jokingly suggested a "Gibbs & Hunt: NCIS: Impossible" spinoff/crossover.
Of course, it's no surprise that Cruise was spotted on Paramount property. Despite signing a development deal with Warner Bros. in 2024, his history with Paramount goes all the way back to the original 1986 "Top Gun." He's since worked with the film studio on everything from eight "Mission: Impossible" movies to 2022's box office champion "Top Gun: Maverick," the 14th highest-grossing film of all time and Paramount's biggest release since 1997's "Titanic." The mega success has led to Cruise's ongoing involvement with the next "Top Gun" sequel. In fact, longtime Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie revealed on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast earlier this year that he's already figured out the framework for the upcoming film.
Since that time, business at the historic studio has been bustling, with Paramount Global merging with Skydance Media in August. Luckily for Cruise (and his fans), Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has stated that "Top Gun 3" is a top priority. Still, if that doesn't work out for some reason, it sure seems like the "NCIS" crew would be happy to have Cruise around.