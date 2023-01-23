Girls Trip 2 Is Officially Happening With The Original Cast In Tow

It's a blessing that Hollywood finally understands the power of female-led comedies. The comedic subgenre has consistently given audiences incredible films like "Bridesmaids" and "Booksmart," even as volatile internet trolls sit at their keyboards, ready to pounce at a moment's notice. Need we remind you of the insane "Ghostbusters" reboot backlash in 2016?

Thankfully, 2017's "Girls Trip" remained more or less untouched by that sect of movie "fans" on its way to making over $100 million at the box office. The film follows Ryan Pierce (Regina Hall) as she gathers her three college friends for a trip to reconnect with them. The group consists of Sasha (Queen Latifah), Lisa (Jada Pinkett Smith), and Dina (Tiffany Haddish). The girls' adventures take them to New Orleans to attend Essence Music Festival, where their chaotic trip begins. "Girls Trip" hits all of the comedic beats, including scenes with hilarious comedy and an emotional and happy ending. It's no surprise the movie earned a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The only surprising part of its theatrical run is that Universal Pictures didn't immediately greenlight a sequel.

However, "Girls Trip" fans can rejoice, as writer Tracy Oliver confirmed that a sequel is on the way, with all of the members of the "Flossy Posse" returning to reprise their roles.