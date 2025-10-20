12 Best Thanksgiving Movies For Kids

Thanksgiving is easily one of the most underrated holidays. Many will happily spend November 1 to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving celebrating Christmas, take a two day break for Thanksgiving that Thursday and Friday, and dive right back into planning for the December holiday. The fourth Thursday of November is typically thought of as an amazing day for food, but there are plenty of other ways to enjoy it.

When you think about Thanksgiving media, episodes from your favorite sitcom are probably what come to mind. Nearly every show has done a turkey day episode at some point, and they're fun to rewatch. But the occasion is about family, and not all sitcoms are ideal for young viewers. If you're looking for films great for the whole family to put on during Thanksgiving weekend, look no further. Put your focus on thawing the turkey and setting the table, because we've compiled a list of the best Thanksgiving movies for kids that you can watch together.