12 Best Thanksgiving Movies For Kids
Thanksgiving is easily one of the most underrated holidays. Many will happily spend November 1 to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving celebrating Christmas, take a two day break for Thanksgiving that Thursday and Friday, and dive right back into planning for the December holiday. The fourth Thursday of November is typically thought of as an amazing day for food, but there are plenty of other ways to enjoy it.
When you think about Thanksgiving media, episodes from your favorite sitcom are probably what come to mind. Nearly every show has done a turkey day episode at some point, and they're fun to rewatch. But the occasion is about family, and not all sitcoms are ideal for young viewers. If you're looking for films great for the whole family to put on during Thanksgiving weekend, look no further. Put your focus on thawing the turkey and setting the table, because we've compiled a list of the best Thanksgiving movies for kids that you can watch together.
Free Birds
Turkeys try to change the focal point of Thanksgiving dinner in "Free Birds." Although Reggie (voiced by Owen Wilson) knows what happens to him and his fellow birds every November, the rest of the flock remain blissfully unaware. However, when he's chosen as the pardoned turkey by the president's daughter, life seems good — until Jake (Woody Harrelson), a wild turkey, appears, telling Reggie they have to go back in time to the first Thanksgiving to change history. Their journey sees them fighting the Plymouth colony and encountering other birds, including a deity known as the Great Turkey.
"Free Birds" is Thanksgiving-themed fun. The plot is a touch on the outrageous side, but that's what makes it an ideal movie for kids. Turkey power is on full display as they travel through time, fight the pilgrims, and start a new Thanksgiving tradition, all in an effort to help their brethren for the decades to come. The incorporation of different elements of the holiday that children may be unfamiliar with, like the pardoned turkey, adds something different to what could've been a much simpler premise.
- Starring: Owen Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Amy Poehler
- Year: 2013
- Runtime: 1h 31m
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 20%
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without Charlie Brown. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" first aired in 1973, and continues to be a family holiday staple. The children try to have their own Thanksgiving after Peppermint Patty (Christopher DeFaria) invites herself to Charlie Brown's (Todd Barbee) house. But as Charlie Brown and his family were planning on visiting his grandparents, they have no traditional Thanksgiving food, which upsets Patty, and Charlie Brown must do what he can on such short notice.
The television special has everything audiences love about the Peanuts. Lucy (Robin Kohn) is up to her antics with a football, Peppermint Patty is missing social cues in her pursuit of Charlie Brown, and Linus (Stephen Shea) is trying to be peacemaker. And, of course, Snoopy and Woodstock are doing their own thing. There's a good life lesson in the situation with Charlie Brown and Patty, that ends happily and with a humorous joke. It even includes a retelling of the first Thanksgiving story, which feels like an unofficial requirement for any movie about the holiday. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" is exactly what we love about the Peanuts, and is a strong holiday special, even when compared to the best one, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."
- Starring: Bill Melendez, Todd Barbee, Stephen Shea, Hilary Momberger, Robin Kohn
- Year: 1973
- Runtime: 25m
- Rating: TV-G
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%
Turkey Hollow
"Turkey Hollow" is a Lifetime movie from The Jim Henson Company following Annie (Genevieve Buechner) and Tim (Graham Verchere) as they head to their aunt's farm in the titular small town of Turkey Hollow for Thanksgiving.The community has a popular legend about a monster called the Howling Hoodoo. The siblings look for it to win the $10,000 prize money that can save their aunt's farm, especially as a neighbor plots to take it from her. Along the way, they encounter some cute creatures that lend a hand.
"Turkey Hollow" has everything kids love: Adorable animals, a laughable antagonist, and plenty of mysteries to solve so the children can be heroes. As with any Jim Henson production, the puppet work is fantastic. The little "monsters" helping Annie and Tim look like large weasels, each with its own unique head shape. They make cute noises and are dog-like in their tendency to follow someone around. The Howling Hoodoo is reminiscent of the Abominable Snowman from 1964's "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" — it's menacing in a way that isn't intimidating, making it ideal for young viewers.
- Starring: Ludacris, Mary Steenburgen, Jay Harrington, Graham Verchere, Genevieve Buechner
- Year: 2015
- Runtime: 1h 28m
- Rating: TV-PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 60%
The Thanksgiving Movie
Instead of trying to change Thanksgiving like in "Free Birds," you can watch a turkey and a dodo bird (yes, the extinct species of flightless bird) save the holiday in "The Thanksgiving Movie." Butterball is a turkey, and with the big dinner coming up, he's excited for the holiday (guess he didn't see what was on the menu). However, the party could be canceled after some precious gems are stolen from the hosting family. With the help of a dodo named Missy, Butterball races the clock to right everything so the festivities can happen as planned.
"The Thanksgiving Movie" is the exact opposite premise of "Free Birds," and that's what makes it awesome. The animation style is different from any other project on this list, helping it stand out from the sea of animated children's classics. Despite its hokey story, the presence of a dodo bird make it a lot of fun, because they are alive and well in this universe. And, like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, even Santa makes an appearance, making it a great movie for Black Friday when you're eating leftovers and decorating the tree.
- Starring: Simon Hill
- Year: 2020
- Runtime: 1h 17m
Garfield's Thanksgiving
Is it really Thanksgiving if Garfield (Lorenzo Music) doesn't make an appearance? As the animated character is widely known for his love of food, particularly lasagna, Thanksgiving is an ideal holiday for the orange cat. In "Garfield's Thanksgiving," Garfield tries unsuccessfully to avoid a visit to his vet, Dr. Liz (Julie Payne), who puts him on a diet the day before the holiday. The cat is upset that he won't be able to enjoy everything Thanksgiving has to offer, especially after Jon (Thom Huge) invites Liz over for the big dinner.
Everything that could go wrong does, making "Garfield's Thanksgiving" an endlessly funny watch. Jon has no clue where to start when making dinner, and even forgets to thaw the turkey — something we've all been guilty of at some point. Thankfully, Grandma (Pat Carroll) saves the day. It's a television special that will keep the kids laughing while highlighting what the holiday is all about: spending time with your loved ones over a nice meal. A traditional Thanksgiving meal? Maybe not, but considering the turkey was frozen at the start of the day, it's a happy ending.
- Starring: Lorenzo Music, Thom Huge, Gregg Berger, Julie Payne
- Year: 1989
- Runtime: 24m
Miracle on 34th Street
While many consider "Miracle on 34th Street" a Christmas film because of its Santa-centric storyline, in actuality it takes place between Thanksgiving and Christmas, making it a perfect watch for the Friday of Thanksgiving weekend. The 1947 classic caper sees Kris (Edmund Gwenn) become the new Santa for Macy's parade and in the store after the original Santa becomes too inebriated to go on. What ensues is a heated court debate over the validity of Santa's existence, and if Kris is the one and only Santa, all while he brings people joy in the red suit.
Acting as a great bridge between the two winter holidays, "Miracle on 34th Street" is full of Santa magic while being rooted in one of the defining parts of Thanksgiving for families: the parade. The court sequence, though seemingly something that would bore kids, adds to the fun as people use letters and witness testimony to determine if Santa is real, concluding with a final decision that is the best part of the movie. And, unlike others on this list, there's plenty for the adults to enjoy too.
- Starring: Maureen O'Hara, John Payne, Edmund Gwenn, Gene Lockhart, Natalie Wood
- Year: 1947
- Runtime: 1h 36m
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%
Instant Family
Largely based on a true story, "Instant Family" follows Ellie (Rose Byrne) and Pete (Mark Wahlberg) Wagner on their journey to adopt. When they attend a foster children fair, their idea of the perfect child to adopt completely changes after meeting Lizzie (Isabela Merced), a 15-year-old with two younger siblings, Lita (Julianna Gamiz) and Juan (Gustavo Escobar). It takes time for Lizzie to open up, as she hopes that she and her siblings will be reunited with their mother, but Ellie and Pete stay the course and support her every step of the way.
While the movie itself isn't centered around Thanksgiving, the holiday is a significant turning point in the film. It's when Ellie and Peter make the decision to adopt the kids, partially fueled by Ellie's family believing adoption wouldn't work out for them. "Instant Family" embodies everything the holiday is about in its title alone, teaching viewers young and old that you can make your own family, which is exactly what our heroes learn to do together.
- Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Merced, Julianna Gamiz, Gustavo Escobar
- Year: 2018
- Runtime: 1h 58m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%
Fantastic Mr. Fox
The stop-motion animated feature "Fantastic Mr. Fox" follows the titular Mr. Fox (George Clooney) as he fights against a trio of farmers who would love nothing more than to get rid of him. After settling down to have kids, Mr. Fox moves his family underground for protection. Trying to live in a tree ends in disaster, though, and he heads back underground, gathering a group of other animals to tunnel to the farmer's house and steal their valuables.
"Fantastic Mr. Fox" doesn't technically take place on or around the holiday, but everything about the movie is Thanksgiving coded. The color palette alone is an autumnal wonderland, and the premise that Mr. Fox simply wants to eat birds? That's Thanksgiving in a nutshell. It's funny in a way that is enjoyable for the whole family, and Mr. Fox's overarching goal of protecting his loved ones resonates well with the spirit of the holiday. Combined with being based on a children's book by Roald Dahl, "Fantastic Mr. Fox" is the perfect Thanksgiving film for kids.
- Starring: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, Owen Wilson
- Year: 2009
- Runtime: 1h 28m
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
A Looney Tunes Thanksgiving
The "Looney Tunes" characters are perfect for children, and like others included on this list, the cartoon has a Thanksgiving special. "A Looney Tunes Thanksgiving" actually combines two different holiday specials: "Bugs Bunny's Thanksgiving Diet" and "Daffy Duck's Thanks-for-Giving Special." In the former, Bugs Bunny is dressed up as a doctor, recommending different shorts featuring fan favorite characters like Yosemite Sam and the Tasmanian Devil. In the latter, Daffy Duck is our host and aims to rename the holiday so people give him thanks for all the laughs he's given them.
The classic cartoons are a fun watch for all ages. Bugs Bunny is up to his usual antics and Daffy Duck is giving Thanksgiving a whole new meaning. It's exactly what you expect from both characters. Daffy Duck's portion has a bit more personality, especially as he receives pushback from the studio executive while continuing to show the shorts he wants. It's the perfect movie to have on in the background while everyone is eating dinner or to keep the kids entertained while the adults clean up.
- Starring: Mel Blanc, June Foray
- Year: 1979, 1980
- Runtime: 55 minutes
The Great Turkey Town Miracle
Connor McCloud (Angus Benfield) is a radio DJ who's station is sold just a month before Thanksgiving. He's had to move around several times over the last decade or so, and his daughters are worried they'll have to move again. Connor ends up getting a job with the local homeless shelter and is tasked with raising $100,000 to keep it open and 4,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving. It feels like an impossible challenge, but he's surrounded by a strong group of people to help him get there.
"The Great Turkey Town Miracle" hits on everything we associate with Thanksgiving: family, giving, and looking out for your neighbor. Connor puts his family first by taking a job in a different field to prevent his daughters from experiencing another move. The eventual work he does to gather the resources to keep the shelter open is charitable and inspiring. It's a story that, while a bit silly at times, instills the kind of messages many want their kids to take away from during Thanksgiving, making it a solid addition to your holiday watchlist.
- Starring: Angus Benfield, Emma Bass, Emma Donovan-Mendenhall, Jessica Rae, Cameron Arnett
- Year: 2023
- Runtime: 1h 30m
- Rating: PG
Addams Family Values
"Addams Family Values" features two different plots happening simultaneously. The Addams children, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman), head to a summer camp while their parents try to help Fester (Christopher Lloyd), who has fallen victim to the new babysitter and secret serial killer Debbie (Joan Cusack), with both stories converging by the end.
Despite their morbid exterior, the Addams are nevertheless a tight-knit family unit, and given that's what Thanksgiving is all about, this sequel to 1991's "The Addams Family" is a great watch for older children. Though many associate the Addams family with Halloween, "Addams Family Values" features one of the most iconic Thanksgiving-related scenes of any movie. While playing Pocahontas in a Thanksgiving-themed play at summer camp, Wednesday changes the dialogue to what she feels is a better representation of how the relationship between the pilgrims and Native Americans evolved. We won't get into all the ways the play is incorrect, but it nevertheless remains one of the sequel's standout moments, even despite the children still leaning into the stereotypes of the time.
- Starring: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci, Jimmy Workman
- Year: 1993
- Runtime: 1h 34m
- Rating: PG-13
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%
Beethoven
A family ends up with a St. Bernard they name Beethoven after the puppy sneaks into their home. While the man of the house George (Charles Grodin) isn't on board, his wife Alice (Bonnie Hunt) and three children sway him to keep the dog. An evil veterinarian (Dean Jones) secretly wanting Beethoven for unethical experiments convinces the family that he's too aggressive and needs to be put down. However, George's daughter Emily (Sarah Rose Karr) picks up that the vet is faking it, and the family set out to save him. Spoilers: the dog doesn't die.
"Beethoven" doesn't initially seem like a Thanksgiving-centric project, despite everyone remembering it as one. The promotional poster even features the family cutting into a turkey. But it does indeed take place around the holiday, with the titular dog even eating the turkey at one point. Outside of that, "Beethoven" is a film about building your family and home, and for many, that includes pets. Sure, George doesn't initially want a dog, but by the end, he sees Beethoven as an important part of the family, creating a perfect ending and an enjoyable watch for adults and children alike.
- Starring: Charles Grodin, Bonnie Hunt, Dean Jones, Oliver Platt, Stanley Tucci
- Year: 1992
- Runtime: 1h 28m
- Rating: PG
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 31%