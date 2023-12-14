This Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Movie Scene Is Horrifying As An Adult
Between the discriminatory nature of Santa's workshop or the dark implications behind the Island of Misfit Toys, the long-running Christmas special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" contains more than a few moments that have left us with a wish list's worth of questions as adults. However, it's the fate of the film's antagonist, the Bumble, that will have you looking at this sentimental holiday classic in a far darker light.
To save Rudolph and his family from the clutches of the Christmas-hating Abominable Snow Monster, Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius devise a plan that involves luring out the Bumble and knocking it out with a boulder. Off-screen, Hermey, who longs to be a dentist, yanks out all of the monster's teeth with a pair of pliers in what appears to be a matter of minutes. Hermey may lack any formal dentistry training, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that dropping a rock on someone's head isn't equivalent to placing them under anesthesia, meaning the poor Bumble was likely in immense pain during the speedy procedure. The North Pole inhabitants are more than happy to take advantage of the now defenseless creature, as Yukon later returns to make the Bumble yet another servant under Santa's rule.
In this context, the Bumble goes from a symbol of childhood trauma to perhaps the film's most tragic victim. Ironically, in Rudolph's quest for acceptance, the Bumble's existence is devalued as the creature is stripped of its power and forced to live a life of domestic servitude. But perhaps the Bumble is lucky to have his life, unlike some other unlucky characters.
Requests from fans led to another unintentionally twisted moment
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" has seen its fair share of broadcast edits over its nearly 60-year history, starting as early as its second showing in 1965. In its initial airing, Santa never returned to the Island of Misfit Toys despite promising Rudolph that he would. Confused viewers sent in letters to the network questioning why this crucial moment was never added. The feedback was so overwhelming that a new scene was animated for its 1965 telecast where Santa and his reindeer drop by the island to pick up the toys. It seems all well and good until the section added afterward which sees a tragic end to one of the lovable playthings.
The original ending of "Rudolph" saw an elf dropping presents to the houses below. For the new version, the elf provides the misfit toys with umbrellas and allows them to guide themselves. He does this for all the toys except for a bird, who he simply throws off the sleigh, with the idea being that it could fly itself down.
However, anyone who's seen the special knows that the entire reason the bird was on the island was because he can't fly, but swims, as explained in the song "The Most Wonderful Day of the Year." So yeah, unless our little feathered friend suddenly learned how to fly on his way down, that bird likely fell to its death. From Bumbles to birds, it seems only a select few North Pole residents can proclaim that Christmas is a Holly Jolly occasion in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."