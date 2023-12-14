This Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Movie Scene Is Horrifying As An Adult

Between the discriminatory nature of Santa's workshop or the dark implications behind the Island of Misfit Toys, the long-running Christmas special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" contains more than a few moments that have left us with a wish list's worth of questions as adults. However, it's the fate of the film's antagonist, the Bumble, that will have you looking at this sentimental holiday classic in a far darker light.

To save Rudolph and his family from the clutches of the Christmas-hating Abominable Snow Monster, Hermey the Elf and Yukon Cornelius devise a plan that involves luring out the Bumble and knocking it out with a boulder. Off-screen, Hermey, who longs to be a dentist, yanks out all of the monster's teeth with a pair of pliers in what appears to be a matter of minutes. Hermey may lack any formal dentistry training, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that dropping a rock on someone's head isn't equivalent to placing them under anesthesia, meaning the poor Bumble was likely in immense pain during the speedy procedure. The North Pole inhabitants are more than happy to take advantage of the now defenseless creature, as Yukon later returns to make the Bumble yet another servant under Santa's rule.

In this context, the Bumble goes from a symbol of childhood trauma to perhaps the film's most tragic victim. Ironically, in Rudolph's quest for acceptance, the Bumble's existence is devalued as the creature is stripped of its power and forced to live a life of domestic servitude. But perhaps the Bumble is lucky to have his life, unlike some other unlucky characters.