Why Chad Duell's Michael Corinthos Left General Hospital

Soap operas are notorious for their high cast turnover rates, but when Chad Duell announced that he was leaving "General Hospital" in November 2024, the show's devotees sat up and took notice. Duell's run as Michael Corinthos (the son of the late A. J. Quartermaine and hellraiser Carly Corinthos) spanned fifteen years, taking his character through multiple twists and turns. Why did he leave the soap? Duell needed a change following a personal tragedy. "A lot of stuff's been going on in my life," he said on "The Daily Drama Podcast" in December 2024. "There's a few things behind it but one thing I did say is my dad passed away and I'm still coming to terms with that." Duell went on to say that he was feeling a bit "stifled" and that "sometimes you need to take drastic steps or make yourself feel uncomfortable to take a step."

Duell made sure to add that he "left the door open" for a return to "General Hospital" when he spoke with executive producer Frank Valentini, with no bridges being burned. He also noted that he'd played Michael for so many years that he had to figure out who he is as a person versus simply an actor. "Come January, I have a few things planned that I wanna do for myself, and it's different because I have a kid now, but also at the same time, for him, and me as well, and everybody, it's doing what's best for me, spiritually, mentally," he said. The show also has to move on from Duell, and it's doing just that: Since Michael is such a vital part of "General Hospital," the top brass moved to recast the role with little delay.