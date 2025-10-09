Boots Review: This Netflix Original Is High-Energy, Hilarious, And Heartwarmingly Emotional

Based on a memoir called "The Pink Marine" by Greg Cope White, "Boots," the newest original series from "Netflix," checks some predictable boxes for the streamer: the 1980s-based nostalgia of "Stranger Things," the coming-of-age angle of shows like "Never Have I Ever," and even action scenes seen in original films like "The Old Guard." It also might just be one of Netflix's best new shows in quite some time.

The story, based on White's real experiences, centers around Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer, who you've seen previously in "13 Reasons Why," "Parenthood," and "Love, Simon"), a closeted young queer man who decides to join the Marines largely to get out of his small hometown and see the world, especially because he can't afford to go to college and his family is about to move to Bismarck. When his friend Ray McAffey (Liam Oh) is ejected from the Air Force Academy due to poor eyesight, he convinces Cameron to enlist with him, even though, since this is set in the 1980s, "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" exists — a law forbidding servicemen and women from revealing their sexual identity. Though Cameron is initially terrified, he eventually decides to take a chance, especially knowing that he and Ray won't be separated, and enlists, without fully telling his hilariously distracted mother Barbara (Vera Farmiga).

Off to boot camp he goes, and the adventure of "Boots" begins as Cameron gets his head shaved, meets his superiors, and is fully thrown into the difficult and intimidating world of basic training. Thankfully, "Boots" is well worth the journey.