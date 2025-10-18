5 Reasons Fast And Furious Should Have Ended With Fast X

The unthinkable might become a reality, fam. The "Fast & Furious" franchise could have the handbrake pulled up before it reaches the finish line. According to The Wall Street Journal, Universal Pictures hasn't officially given the greenlight for "Fast X: Part 2" — or "Fast 11" if we're trying to keep it in chronological order here — citing that there's no approved script, no deals with the actors, and the budget can't exceed $200 million. Essentially, studio executives believe there's a real chance that the movie may not happen.

From a storyline perspective, it would be left on a cliffhanger, since "Fast X" doesn't provide resolution to the overall narrative, especially in terms of Dante Reyes' (Jason Momoa) arc. Yet, it's important to face the facts here: The 2023 movie is where the franchise should have ended, if not even earlier. How many films receive trilogies, never mind 10 entries in a series? In the case of the "Fast & Furious," this number doesn't even include the "Hobbs & Shaw" spin-off and animated series.

It's all too easy to dismiss "Fast & Furious" as big, dumb, harmless fun, but it reached a point where it stopped being, well, fun. Having said that, let's look at the main reasons this franchise should have had its NOS removed after "Fast X."