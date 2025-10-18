5 Scary Reality TV Shows That Horror Fans Have To Watch

With a name like "Hellevator," you know you're in for some goofy, gimmicky, and scary fun. That's exactly what you'll get in this 2015 series that stems from horror uber-producer Jason Blum, who founded the small budget powerhouse, Blumhouse Productions in 2000. Blumhouse is the home of horror classics like "The Purge" and "Insidious," making something like "Hellevator" a natural evolution. The series was created by Jen and Sylvia Soska, writers and directors of the cult horror movies "American Mary" and "See No Evil 2."

"Hellevator" is a frightening competition reality series involving a team of three contestants. In each episode, they're forced through a series of challenges based on whatever terrifying legend is introduced by the Soska sisters. One early episode involves a trio of nurses who take an elevator ride through a haunted hospital that, as myth has it, was built over the site of a graveyard full of convicted murderers. Other episodes revolve around horror stories based on "The Butcher, the Baker, and the Candlestick Maker," and the real-life serial killer H.H. Holmes.

Challenges in each episode escalate in difficulty, and prize money increases with each trial, from $5,000 up to $15,000. If a contestant fails a challenge, they are eliminated from the game. The surviving contestants must compete in a final, timed gauntlet challenge (known as the Labyrinth in Season 1 and the Inferno Run in Season 2). There, they compete to track down both a hidden stash of cash and one special item before the clock runs out.