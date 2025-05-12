The 10 Best MTV Reality TV Shows Of The 2000s, Ranked

Before the premiere of "The Osbournes" on MTV, it was practically unheard of for someone who was already rich and/or famous to appear as themselves on television. Reality competition shows like "Survivor" and shows that followed ordinary people like "The Real World" were already on TV by 2002, but fans were well out-of-luck if they wanted a peek into the everyday lives of their favorite celebrities. Despite the fact that their eldest daughter, Aimee, refused to participate, famed Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and his wife/manager Sharon decided to pursue a new avenue for exposure and invite MTV into their home to film them alongside their other two kids, Kelly and Jack. The show depicted the family's successes, failures, tragedies, and sitcom-esque repartee, and audiences loved it.

To this day, it seems a bit odd that a family like the Osbournes would turn out to be pioneers in reality TV. Before the show, Ozzy Osbourne was best known for his outrageous behavior as a heavy metal frontman, noted in particular for biting a bat's head off onstage (he later explained that he thought it was a rubber bat and that he needed several rabies shots). On the show, Ozzy was laid-back and congenial — a loving but somewhat absent-minded father who did too many hard drugs in his prime. The show also launched Kelly, Jack, and Sharon Osbourne as personalities in their own right, allowing them to craft distinct aesthetics and public personas that they still profit from today. Many famous people realized that, if the Osbournes could make a TV show about their everyday lives and find success, they could too, and thus an entirely new format in the reality TV genre began.