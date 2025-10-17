The 10 Strongest Bounty Hunters In Star Wars, Ranked

Easily one of the most recognizable "Star Wars" bounty hunters, Greedo (voiced by Larry Ward in "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" and Tom Kenny in "The Clone Wars") is the Rodian who went after Han Solo (Harrison Ford) for Jabba the Hutt (also Larry Ward), shooting at Han first. Or Han shot first. We investigated. He first appears in "A New Hope," alluding to a past with Han before trying to capture him, dueling in what has become one of the most contentious battles of the franchise. Greedo was used by Jabba the Hutt often, becoming one of his primary bounty hunters around the time of the Clone Wars.

While he may not seem strong at first glance, Greedo has a unique skill set that other bounty hunters on this list can't claim, and it puts him above many others that aren't listed. As a Rodian, he is able to see on the infrared spectrum, which gives him an advantage at night or in areas with low light. He can also sense vibrations, making it difficult for someone to sneak up on him. Combined with his abilities in hand-to-hand combat, it makes Greedo a force to be reckoned with. He may not be as great of a shooter as other bounty hunters, often depicted as missing his shots, but his other skills make up for it.

That said, part of Greedo's strength lies in his ability to pivot. He often ends up in situations that should theoretically cause him to fail in Jabba's eyes. However, he always finds a way to make it up to his master. In the "Galaxy's Edge" comics, Greedo steals a lightsaber that pays off one of his debts to Jabba.