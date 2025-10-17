The 10 Strongest Bounty Hunters In Star Wars, Ranked
"Star Wars" is filled with strong characters, in an expansive sense of the word. From Jedi masters using the Force to win duels to Wookies throwing people across rooms, some form of personal strength is necessary to get the job done. That doesn't only apply to physical abilities. Being able to execute a plan perfectly is another power that can make or break a mission.
Bounty hunters are one of the most common types of people that audiences meet in "Star Wars." Characters like Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch and Temuera Morrison) and Cad Bane (Corey Burton) are well known because of their abilities as bounty hunters, going after key individuals like Han Solo (Harrison Ford) or Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), and even teaming up to get the job done during the Clone Wars. Though they are often working for members of the Sith, bounty hunters will take jobs from anyone willing to pay their price, like Jabba the Hutt (Larry Ward in "Return of the Jedi," Kevin Michael Richardson, all other appearances).
While they all have their own skills, like wielding a lightsaber or being able to snap someone's neck without a second thought, some "Star Wars" bounty hunters have an edge compared to the rest. From unique tools to specialized abilities, and ranked weakest to deadliest, these mercenaries are the strongest you'll find in the galaxy.
10. Greedo
Easily one of the most recognizable "Star Wars" bounty hunters, Greedo (voiced by Larry Ward in "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" and Tom Kenny in "The Clone Wars") is the Rodian who went after Han Solo (Harrison Ford) for Jabba the Hutt (also Larry Ward), shooting at Han first. Or Han shot first. We investigated. He first appears in "A New Hope," alluding to a past with Han before trying to capture him, dueling in what has become one of the most contentious battles of the franchise. Greedo was used by Jabba the Hutt often, becoming one of his primary bounty hunters around the time of the Clone Wars.
While he may not seem strong at first glance, Greedo has a unique skill set that other bounty hunters on this list can't claim, and it puts him above many others that aren't listed. As a Rodian, he is able to see on the infrared spectrum, which gives him an advantage at night or in areas with low light. He can also sense vibrations, making it difficult for someone to sneak up on him. Combined with his abilities in hand-to-hand combat, it makes Greedo a force to be reckoned with. He may not be as great of a shooter as other bounty hunters, often depicted as missing his shots, but his other skills make up for it.
That said, part of Greedo's strength lies in his ability to pivot. He often ends up in situations that should theoretically cause him to fail in Jabba's eyes. However, he always finds a way to make it up to his master. In the "Galaxy's Edge" comics, Greedo steals a lightsaber that pays off one of his debts to Jabba.
9. Fennec Shand
First appearing in "The Mandalorian," Fennec Shand (Ming Na-Wen, a real-life Disney legend) is more than just the Mandalorian's (Pedro Pascal) occasional partner in crime. "The Bad Batch" reveals that Shand had already been bounty hunting for a while post-"Clone Wars," and was one of the mercenaries sent to kidnap Omega (Michelle Ang), one of Jango Fett's (Temuera Morrison) genetic clones.
Fennec Shand is one of the most physically agile bounty hunters out there. She's experienced at hand-to-hand combat and martial arts, easily getting stronger foes into headlocks and flipping them around. Additionally, she is a skilled sniper, hitting targets both from long distances and in motion — including while turning in the air. She's able to do all this before Boba Fett makes her part cyborg, which truly speaks to her strength as a mercenary.
What especially makes Fennec Shand one of the strongest of the franchise is her ability to evade capture. There's a bounty on her head for a while, and several hunters go after her. However, she's able to hide out on Tatooine, killing her hunters before they ever knew they were in range. This ensured her survival, though she was eventually caught by the Mandalorian, Din Djarin.
8. Aurra Sing
Introduced in "Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace," audiences don't get to know the Palliduvan bounty hunter Aurra Sing (Michonne Bourriague in live action, Jaimie King in animated performances) more until "The Clone Wars." Originally a Jedi, she left the Order to take on the life of a bounty hunter, specializing in political assassinations. During the Clone Wars she joined Boba Fett's (voiced by Daniel Logan) team, helping him with his plans against Mace Windu (voiced by Terrence C. Carson).
Aurra Sing is an incredibly precise shooter, known for being able to hit her target from so far away that no one knew she was there. She can watch multiple people at once with a biocomputer in her head, letting her keep tabs on not just who she's after but also who could be coming up behind her. When she is forced into close combat, she's masterful, easily breaking someone's neck, and in "The Clone Wars," it's implied she's been torturing her captives. It's clear she is physically capable of doing so, but her expertise primarily lies in her marksman abilities.
While she's hired because she never misses a shot, Aurra Sing's strength is also rooted in her brazen personality. She's unapologetic, determined, and doesn't let anything faze her. She's hard on the people she works with, almost to a concerning degree when it comes to young Boba Fett, and it's part of what makes her the feared bounty hunter she's remembered as, even in death.
7. Din Djarin
Din Djarin, first known as "The" Mandalorian, is a bounty hunter who uses his specialized beskar armor to his advantage. Introduced in "The Mandalorian," he started life as an adoptee of the Mandalorian cult The Children of the Watch before becoming a bounty hunter.
From a young age, Din trained as a Mandalorian, making him adept with hand-to-hand combat when required. His training also prepared him to take on multiple people at once, which he uses to good measure throughout the series. He also has his beskar suit and the fancy tools that come with it, giving him access to a flamethrower, missiles, and helmet upgrades that can track heat signatures. In addition to everything his suit offers, he carries multiple firearms. All this to say, his physical prowess, combined with the tools at his disposal, makes him a bounty hunter to fear.
Din Djarin makes this list not only because of his combat power and tools, but because of how devoted he is to being a "true" Mandalorian. Din was taught by the Watch to never remove his helmet in front of anyone. When he becomes a bounty hunter, he continues the tradition, effectively erasing his identity to become a mysterious mercenary. His dedication strengthens his ability to focus on his targets, keeping him frosty in difficult situations.
6. Embo
Introduced in "The Clone Wars," Kyuzo bounty hunter Embo (Dave Filoni) has done a bit of everything. He ran in various criminal groups during the Clone Wars and has worked with several bounty hunters on this list, like a young Boba Fett, Cad Bane (Corey Burton), and Asajj Ventress (Grey DeLisle).
Embo is considered one of the best bounty hunters during the Wars, with many placing him second behind Cad Bane after Jango Fett's death. He's fast and stealthy, easily able to maneuver around his adversaries and keep them on their toes. While he can use weapons with deadly accuracy, his hand-to-hand combat is also in top form. He can even keep up with Jedi. When injured, he uses his agility to his advantage, putting safe distance between himself and whoever he's dueling.
Embo is known as an accomplished tracker, able to find anyone in the galaxy. He successfully trailed Padmé Amidala (voiced by Catharine Taber), killing one of her aides during "The Clone Wars." Later, he caught up to Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) after the Battle of Endor, sneaking on board the Millennium Falcon in the "Star Wars Adventures" comic. While he isn't always successful in capturing his targets, Embo has the wits to know how to save himself in the face of danger. That not only helps him complete each of his missions, but lets him retire to a comfy life as a farmer.
5. Black Krrsantan
Black Krrsantan (Carey Jones) is a Wookie bounty hunter working for Jabba the Hutt's cousins in "The Book of Boba Fett." His backstory is better outlined in the comics, where readers learn he was exiled by his people and trained as a gladiator, which may account for his stellar strength. He's worked for Jabba for years, even battling Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Marvel "Star Wars" comics.
Wookies can be fierce opponents because of the strength that comes with their size (this is why we only ever see Chewbacca hefting his bowcaster weapon in the "Star Wars" films) but Black Krrsantan has power beyond most of his kind, easily tossing most obstacles aside. When he tries to kill Boba Fett the first time they meet, Krrsantan takes being stabbed in the stomach with ease, continuing to hurl people around the room two at a time. It takes a large group to subdue him, with people chaining down his arms just to get the upper hand. Even then, he can overpower his foes, later throwing several people off of him during a fight with the Pyke Syndicate.
While he certainly has the most physical power of any bounty hunter on this list, he doesn't always win his battles outside of an arena. That said, his sheer size and demeanor make him a menacing foe, successfully scaring people off before he even bothers to fight. It's what makes him a great bounty hunter, and it also makes him a solid bodyguard for Boba Fett.
4. Cad Bane
Cad Bane is a bounty hunter willing to work for anyone if the price is right. Taking a holocron from the Jedi? Sure. Kidnapping R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) and C-3PO (Anthony Daniels)? Totally. He does this and more after his introduction in "The Clone Wars," while killing anyone who gets in his way.
Bane's strength lies in his fast aim with a blaster. He comes across like a bounty hunter from the Wild West, from his iconic hat to how he twirls his blaster, quick-drawing at a speed few humans can match. It's that gift that allows him to overpower his opponents, since he can drop them before they pull their weapon. While he's proficient with hand-to-hand combat, he rarely needs it.
Unlike others on this list, Bane can effectively lead. Many bounty hunters work alone, and while he certainly did as well, Bane could successfully strategize in groups. It's a strength that allowed him to execute missions with precision. As part of a job for Count Dooku (also voiced by Corey Burton for this animated adventure), he got himself arrested and imprisoned on Coruscant, just so he could break himself and Dooku's helper, Moralo Eval (Stephen Stanton), out.
Others would've simply broken in, gotten Moralo out, and continued on their way. Bane prepares a full jail break from the inside to get Moralo out, convincing others to help him. Boba Fett, then a child, is also in the prison, starting a riot as a distraction so Bane and Moralo Eval can slip out. Bane later mentors Fett, preparing him for a dangerous galaxy where even your guardian may turn on you.
3. Asajj Ventress
One of the strongest "Star Wars" bounty hunters is someone who has only appeared in the animated series. "The Clone Wars" introduces Asajj Ventress (voiced by both Nika Futterman and Grey DeLisle), a Dathomirian Nightsister who, after the death of the Jedi master who saved her as a child, turns to the Sith. While she is close with Count Dooku (Corey Burton) during the Clone Wars, she later turns on him, choosing to live as a bounty hunter instead.
Part of Ventress' strength comes from her ability with a lightsaber and her capability with the Force. Because she has some Jedi and Nightsister training, she is incredibly proficient with a weapon many bounty hunters never touch. It helps her hold her own against the Jedi, often wielding two sabers (including her unique yellow one), which allows her to handle two attackers at once. She's quick on her feet and, in key battles, often has the upper hand. When she duels with Obi-Wan Kenobi (voiced by James Arnold Taylor) and Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), she leads them into a trap, collapsing the floor beneath them as they follow.
Her power is also knowing when to pull back. Did she have the upper hand with Obi-Wan Kenobi as they battled for the allegiance of the Hutts? Maybe, but she also knew when to make a quick get away, which is a rare talent. She knows the importance of pulling back to regroup. That takes more strength than fighting until exhaustion or death.
2. Jango Fett
Introduced in "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones," Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) became a literal blueprint for the Grand Army of the Republic. An entire army was made from his genetic template because he was seen as an ideal soldier. Even imperfect clones, like the Bad Batch, were superior than conscripted forces.
While he was considered the best by many, he died at the hands of Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) during the Battle of Geonosis. Even Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) seems surprised that the Jedi was able to kill the bounty hunter. When compared to his successful match up with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) earlier, Jango Fett's expertise in both close combat and with his tools is evident. Of special note is when he uses a wire to tie Kenobi's hands together, rendering the Force useless as Jango then drags him around. It shows his ability to think on his feet. Mace Windu simply got the jump on him. (PS: we promise young Boba Fett did not have his father's grisly trophy drop at his feet during the climax of "Attack of the Clones")
Jango Fett was the bounty hunter Count Dooku tasked with assassinating Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman). He didn't try to use force. He instead relied on careful planning, using a cut-out (Zam Wesell, played by Leeanna Walsman), and deadly creatures to obscure his involvement. While his plan was foiled by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), it shows that Jango Fett recognized that true strength lay in intelligence rather than physical prowess.
1. Boba Fett
This list wouldn't be complete without Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) at its apex. First introduced in "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back," audiences learn that he's a feared hunter, and has been for decades. As more "Star Wars" films and series came out, it became clear why. While he is a genetic duplicate of Jango Fett, he outpaced his mentor due to his own hard work, and the help of other hunters.
It shouldn't be a surprise why Fett is the strongest bounty hunter in "Star Wars." He started his training young, from martial arts and hand-to-hand combat, to utilizing weapons to his advantage. His targeted regimen only reinforced his strength. Combined with accompanying Jango on hits from an early age, he was set up to be arguably the most successful bounty hunter of all time. While Boba Fett's age shows in "The Book of Boba Fett," and while his shoot out with Cad Bane (who translates from "Clone Wars" animation to live action perfectly with the help of his voice actor, Corey Burton) looks momentarily like his swan song, he soon reveals why he's still the top predator.
Not only is Boba Fett strong, he's even smarter than his father. He has sharp intuition on his side, clocking that Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) was not a friendly face in "Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones." He thinks through his plans, particularly when it comes to his assassination attempts on Mace Windu (Terrence C. Carson) in "The Clone Wars," again relying on his intellect even when his emotions want revenge. It serves Fett well as his career continues, reminding us why he's able to defeat his peers even when age might dull another hunter. Just as he fought his way up to becoming the crime lord of Tatooine, he's indisputably the lord of this list.