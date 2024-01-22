Star Wars' Asajj Ventress: How A Former Sith Assassin Got A Yellow Lightsaber

The first trailer for the third and final season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" has arrived, promising a strong end for the animated favorite. There's plenty of action and drama surrounding Hunter, Echo, and Wrecker's (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) mission to rescue Omega (Michelle Ang) from Imperial custody, in addition to some fun Easter eggs and cameos. First and foremost among these surprise guest stars is Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman), Count Dooku's (Corey Burton) longtime Sith apprentice on "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" who seems to have traded in her dual red lightsabers for a yellow one.

So, what's the story behind Ventress' new weapon of choice? Well, the yellow saber's story dates back to the days of the Galactic Republic. In a now-famous "Clone Wars" arc, Jedi Barriss Offee (Meredith Salenger) swipes Ventress' old sabers as she delves into the dark side of the Force. Thus, Ventress — now an enemy of Dooku following him betraying her and leaving her for dead — chooses to seek out a new weapon off-screen. She purchases her yellow "Bad Batch" Season 3 lightsaber on the black market, keeping it by her side as the Imperial Era inches closer.

While it's great to see Ventress with her new look and yellow lightsaber in "The Bad Batch" Season 3 trailer, her presence at this point in the "Star Wars" timeline unfortunately seems to retcon a previous franchise story.