Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Reportedly Facing More BTS Drama On New Western Films
"Yellowstone" is one of the biggest shows on cable TV. Helping drive that success from the start was Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner, who plays lead character John Dutton III. He remained a series staple until news broke that Costner would not return for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2. One factor that contributed to the disconnect between the actor and the show's staff was his commitment to "Horizon: An American Saga," a movie franchise he's spearheading. Now, drama is allegedly following Costner to the production of the film series, which could end prematurely.
This information comes courtesy of Matthew Belloni, the former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter. He published some insight into the making of "Horizon" in a newsletter that goes out to subscribers of his news site, Puck. Reportedly, the first two entries in the series each cost over $100 million, and Belloni describes some of the sources for its funding as "mysterious."
While these details aren't inherently bad, the newsletter notes that distributor Warner Bros. doesn't seem too keen on "Horizon," scheduling Chapters 1 and 2 six weeks apart in the summer, where they will face plenty of competition. On top of that, Costner is looking to fund the third and fourth "Horizon" movies — but Belloni suspects that high budgets and middling box office returns will result in the franchise's conclusion after just its second film.
Kevin Costner has big plans for Horizon, whether or not his full vision ever sees the light of day
The way Kevin Costner envisions "Horizon: An American Saga" is as a film franchise. But unlike a typical movie series, he wants just months, rather than years, between each entry. Then, after the planned four films premiere, Costner thinks they can be split into television episodes. "It will eventually be cut up into [hour-long episodes] or 42 minutes — however TV works," he told Variety. "But their first viewing of it will be as four 2-hour and 45-minute movies. And every three months, one will come out."
Costner also told Variety at that time — in June 2022, about two years before "Horizon" Chapter 1's theatrical release date — that he sold the project as an "event television movie." Now that Chapters 1 and 2 will premiere in theaters, those plans have changed. Given that he's still seeking funding for Chapters 3 and 4, the ambitious release schedule he envisioned is also out the window. That said, the first two "Horizon" films will still be released just three months apart, so at least some of Costner's grand vision persists.
Since Costner has significant financial stakes in "Horizon," the disappointing trajectory Matthew Belloni predicted could impact the actor's career and everyday life. Of course, it's still possible that "Horizon" is the next "Yellowstone" and catches on in a way few have foreseen.