Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Reportedly Facing More BTS Drama On New Western Films

"Yellowstone" is one of the biggest shows on cable TV. Helping drive that success from the start was Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner, who plays lead character John Dutton III. He remained a series staple until news broke that Costner would not return for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 2. One factor that contributed to the disconnect between the actor and the show's staff was his commitment to "Horizon: An American Saga," a movie franchise he's spearheading. Now, drama is allegedly following Costner to the production of the film series, which could end prematurely.

This information comes courtesy of Matthew Belloni, the former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter. He published some insight into the making of "Horizon" in a newsletter that goes out to subscribers of his news site, Puck. Reportedly, the first two entries in the series each cost over $100 million, and Belloni describes some of the sources for its funding as "mysterious."

While these details aren't inherently bad, the newsletter notes that distributor Warner Bros. doesn't seem too keen on "Horizon," scheduling Chapters 1 and 2 six weeks apart in the summer, where they will face plenty of competition. On top of that, Costner is looking to fund the third and fourth "Horizon" movies — but Belloni suspects that high budgets and middling box office returns will result in the franchise's conclusion after just its second film.