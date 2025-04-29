Fire Country: We Already Know Who Died In The Season 3 Finale (And It's A Huge Mistake)

This article contains spoilers for "Fire Country" Season 3, Episode 19 ("A Change in the Wind"), and Season 3, Episode 20 ("I'd Do It Again"). We're also covering potential Season 4 spoilers.

It wouldn't be a "Fire Country" season finale if it didn't end on a major cliffhanger — and leave audiences a little irritated. Season 3's last moments are no exception to that rule. They feature Vince Leone (Billy Burke), his wife Sharon (Diane Farr), and Vince's father Walter (Jeff Fahey) trying to battle their way out of Walter's memory care facility as it goes up in flames due to the Zabel Ridge wildfire. All three are still trapped inside when the roof collapses, leaving Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) to look on in horror as three of the people who mean the most to him in the world face death. For those who can't stand the suspense of waiting for Season 4, it seems that the fire's sole victim has already been revealed: "Fire Country" fans will have to say goodbye to Vince, per Deadline sources.

If Vince is the one who dies in the Season 4 premiere, it would be an awful choice from the show's writing team. He is the lynchpin of his family and the fire station, and Vince and Sharon are the best "Fire Country" couple by far. If they kill him off, both Bode and Jake (Jordan Calloway) lose sounding boards, as well. It may be a way for the writers to establish that anything can happen, and that will certainly keep viewers on their toes, but it doesn't bode well for the series' long-term health. For fans who are outraged by this plot twist, one silver lining remains — the show's executive producers have refused to reveal if Vince is indeed the character who will meet his maker in Season 4, so nothing is confirmed just yet.