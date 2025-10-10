Peacemaker Season 2: Everything You Missed In The DC Universe Series
Contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" Season 2
It took over three years for another season of "Peacemaker" to get here, but it hasn't disappointed. Looper's review of "Peacemaker" Season 2 praised the humor and the emphasis on character-driven storylines, but hardcore DC fans will appreciate how much the new season sets up future DC properties. You never know what Easter eggs you might have missed, so check out our video above for a comprehensive recap of the latest season.
DC has been through some changes over the last few years: The old DC cinematic universe was scrapped, with James Gunn (director of "The Suicide Squad" and most of "Peacemaker" Season 1) and Peter Safran taking over as heads of DC Studios. A new continuity was formed, with "Creature Commandos" and "Superman" launching this new universe, and "Peacemaker" Season 2 had to change some history to make things line up. It definitely falls into the camp of "don't think about it too hard" when it comes to covering up a retcon.
And "Peacemaker" is a direct follow-up to the events of "Superman," which makes sense given that Peacemaker (John Cena) had a small cameo in the 2025 blockbuster. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is also in the mix following a "Superman" appearance as the new head of A.R.G.U.S., who has some personal beef with Peacemaker after the vigilante killed his son during the events of "The Suicide Squad."
James Gunn pulled out all the stops for Peacemaker Season 2
There's another reason why Rick Flag is so interested in Peacemaker this season: he's continuing to use portal technology to leap into other dimensions. Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) used similar technology to access his pocket dimension in "Superman," so A.R.G.U.S. doesn't want anyone else misusing the tech. Meanwhile, throughout much of the season, fans thought this other, seemingly utopian dimension was a little too perfect and believed it would be revealed as Earth-X, a reality where the Nazis won World War II. Turns out, the fans were correct, with Episode 6, "Ignorance is Chris," delivering the devastating twist.
Episode 6 also included a surprising appearance from Lex Luthor himself, who's still locked up from the aforementioned events of "Superman." However, he strikes a deal with Flag to tell him how he can find where Peacemaker's portal is in exchange for a prison transfer from Belle Reve to Van Knull, which doesn't have any metahumans. A follow-up to "Superman," titled "Man of Tomorrow," is already in the works, and this deal could be pivotal to that film's events.
Whereas the Marvel Cinematic Universe took over a decade to start toying around with the multiverse, DC Studios is diving headfirst into it, and many "Superman" fan theories believe other realities will be crucial to the franchise's future — like Earth-3, where Ultraman (David Corenswet) might have been sent at the end of "Superman." Regardless of what happens next, we just hope there isn't another three-year wait for "Peacemaker" Season 3 — but check out our video to make sure you caught everything in Season 2.