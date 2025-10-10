Peacemaker Season 2: Everything You Missed In The DC Universe Series

Contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" Season 2

It took over three years for another season of "Peacemaker" to get here, but it hasn't disappointed. Looper's review of "Peacemaker" Season 2 praised the humor and the emphasis on character-driven storylines, but hardcore DC fans will appreciate how much the new season sets up future DC properties. You never know what Easter eggs you might have missed, so check out our video above for a comprehensive recap of the latest season.

DC has been through some changes over the last few years: The old DC cinematic universe was scrapped, with James Gunn (director of "The Suicide Squad" and most of "Peacemaker" Season 1) and Peter Safran taking over as heads of DC Studios. A new continuity was formed, with "Creature Commandos" and "Superman" launching this new universe, and "Peacemaker" Season 2 had to change some history to make things line up. It definitely falls into the camp of "don't think about it too hard" when it comes to covering up a retcon.

And "Peacemaker" is a direct follow-up to the events of "Superman," which makes sense given that Peacemaker (John Cena) had a small cameo in the 2025 blockbuster. Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) is also in the mix following a "Superman" appearance as the new head of A.R.G.U.S., who has some personal beef with Peacemaker after the vigilante killed his son during the events of "The Suicide Squad."