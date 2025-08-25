Peacemaker Season 2's Premiere Completely Changes The Justice League's History In The DC Universe

Contains spoilers for "Peacemaker," Season 2, Episode 1 — "The Ties That Grind"

"Peacemaker" Season 2 has finally arrived (here's our review), and fans are already buzzing — not just about the show, but about the recap of Season 1 that precedes the season premiere, "The Ties That Grind." In it, we see one of the last scenes from the Season 1 finale, which features a cameo from Zack Snyder's Justice League, but with a new twist: In place of the DCEU's Justice League — Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Aquaman — is the Justice Gang, rewriting the scene to firmly set it in the new DCU, and bringing it in line with the recently released "Superman" film.

The reshot scene replaces the silhouettes of Henry Cavill's Superman with David Corenswet's new Man of Steel and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman with Millie Alcock's Supergirl (whose own film is slated for 2026). Joining them are Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific, plus Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced as Guy Gardner and Hawkgirl, replacing Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Ezra Miller's Flash — and both appear to have filmed new dialogue for the sequence.

Gardner even gets to deliver a wisecrack similar to that of Aquaman, uttering a sarcastic remark about Peacemaker's (John Cena) repeated insults against him (in this version, Peacemaker is seen mocking the Green Lantern for enjoying watching people vomit).