After The Hunt's Controversial Ending Explained

Contains spoilers for "After the Hunt" and discussion of sensitive content, including sexual assault and substance abuse.

Luca Guadagnino is keeping himself busy. After releasing both the tennis love triangle drama "Challengers" and the William Burroughs adaptation "Queer" in 2024, and with a bunch more films on the horizon — including the Sam Altman biopic "Artificial" and a remake of "American Psycho," though he's no longer involved in the DC Universe's "Sgt. Rock" — his #MeToo drama "After the Hunt" is now opening in theaters. Starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, and Andrew Garfield, the movie seeks to push buttons with its "he said, she said" storyline and depiction of intergenerational conflict in academia.

Reviews out of the Venice Film Festival and the New York Film Festival premiere showings have mostly been mixed or outright negative on the film, and its ending — or should that be multiple endings? — plays a major role in the critical response. Various aspects of the conclusion are sure to be controversial, and not all of them for the reasons filmmakers intended. Some have even argued that the film's final conclusion plays it too safe for a production that makes a big deal out of seeming uncomfortable and confrontational. This article will explain what happens at the end of "After the Hunt," our interpretations of the questions the movie doesn't provide direct answers for, and what the cast and crew have to say about that strange epilogue.