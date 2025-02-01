13 Best Movies For Your Next Date Night

In theory, any movie can be a date movie — depending on you and your date's tastes. But certain options are safer picks than others; you don't want to be Jerry Seinfeld and his girlfriend making out in the movie theater during "Schindler's List," after all. Someone who picks "Midsommar," arguably one of the most disturbing movies of all time, for a date night is almost certainly testing their partner (if this is you, we hope you pass), if they're not just sending a "we should break up before I have to burn you alive" message. Then there are the worst movies, films that nobody should ever bother watching, whether on a date or not.

Here are recommendations for 13 movies that should all but guarantee a great date. The films on this list are widely entertaining, artistically excellent, and contain at least some element of romance while also covering a wide range of genres, from classic comedies to moving dramas to action blockbusters, so varying tastes are provided for. Whether you and your partner are looking to laugh, cry, or both, you'll find something to do the trick.