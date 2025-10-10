The Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Nearly Included A Major Marvel Crossover
Contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" Season 2
"Peacemaker" Season 2 threw a curveball into the nascent DCU with the introduction of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC) — a nexus of doorways to countless parallel realities. While the series uses the QUC to explore Chris Smith's desire to be a better person, fans had long speculated that it might be used to explain the differences between the old DCEU from "Peacemaker" Season 1 and the new DCU seen in "Season 2." But according to series creator James Gunn, it wasn't the DCEU he wanted to cross over with, but the MCU, with the writer-director revealing that none other than the Merc with a Mouth himself, Deadpool, nearly made a cameo in "Full Nelson," the Season 2 finale that broke records.
"I wanted them to open the door [in the Quantum Unfolding Chamber] and see Deadpool in a room," Gunn revealed in an interview with Variety. "I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it." Of course, for two characters from two different studios to meet on screen, it's going to need much more than an actor's agreement, something that Gunn recognized.
"I would've had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that," he admitted, suggesting that Marvel and Warner Bros. lawyers probably wouldn't have so easily approved. But he also, ironically, understood how even just mentioning this factoid in an interview was probably going to break the internet and leave fans demanding a Marvel and DC crossover. "Oh, that's all anybody's gonna talk about now, is f***ing Deadpool in the other room. I should've never said it!"
Still, considering Henry Cavill's cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine," can a Reynolds cameo in the DCU be that far behind?
James Gunn has talked about an MCU crossover before
Given that the MCU is where James Gunn got his start on blockbuster superhero movies before he made the leap to DC, it makes sense that fans would be gossiping about the potential for a crossover between the two cinematic universes. But while getting two rival studios together for such a project is no easy feat, the collaboration between Sony and Disney that brought Spider-Man into "The Avengers" fold proves it can be done. For his part, Gunn has an optimistic attitude about the idea.
"I'm certain that's more likely now that I'm in charge [at DC]," he said in a chat with Empire Online, ahead of the release of his final MCU offering, "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3." But he also admits that it's definitely not something they are thinking about right now. "That's many years away, though," he acknowledged. "I think we have to establish what we're doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven't discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun."
In a separate interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn once again brought up the prospect of an on-screen MCU crossover with the DCU, but spoke more cautiously, suggesting that he's not interested in such gimmicks. "Just having Spider-Man and Superman team up isn't gonna do it if it's s***. So it's gotta come from a real place, and it's really hard to make that work."
With the news that he actively tried to recruit Deadpool for "Peacemaker," however, it has fans buzzing that, perhaps, an MCU and DCU meet-up is just a matter of time.