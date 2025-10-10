The Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Nearly Included A Major Marvel Crossover

Contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" Season 2

"Peacemaker" Season 2 threw a curveball into the nascent DCU with the introduction of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC) — a nexus of doorways to countless parallel realities. While the series uses the QUC to explore Chris Smith's desire to be a better person, fans had long speculated that it might be used to explain the differences between the old DCEU from "Peacemaker" Season 1 and the new DCU seen in "Season 2." But according to series creator James Gunn, it wasn't the DCEU he wanted to cross over with, but the MCU, with the writer-director revealing that none other than the Merc with a Mouth himself, Deadpool, nearly made a cameo in "Full Nelson," the Season 2 finale that broke records.

"I wanted them to open the door [in the Quantum Unfolding Chamber] and see Deadpool in a room," Gunn revealed in an interview with Variety. "I talked to Ryan Reynolds about it." Of course, for two characters from two different studios to meet on screen, it's going to need much more than an actor's agreement, something that Gunn recognized.

"I would've had to go through some pretty, pretty big hoops to do that," he admitted, suggesting that Marvel and Warner Bros. lawyers probably wouldn't have so easily approved. But he also, ironically, understood how even just mentioning this factoid in an interview was probably going to break the internet and leave fans demanding a Marvel and DC crossover. "Oh, that's all anybody's gonna talk about now, is f***ing Deadpool in the other room. I should've never said it!"

Still, considering Henry Cavill's cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine," can a Reynolds cameo in the DCU be that far behind?