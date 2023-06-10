The Best Fights From The Epic 1996 Marvel Vs. DC Crossover (& Who Won)

Few comics have ever been more ambitious than the 1996 "Marvel Versus DC" event. The comic book featured two cosmic juggernauts threatening the existence of the DC and Marvel Universes, leading them to pit the greatest heroes against one another to decide the fate of their worlds. Reluctantly, the heroes battle against each other, creating several fights that seemed impossible before Marvel and DC agreed to the crossover.

In the four-issue series from Ron Marz, Peter David, Dan Jurgens, and Claudio Castellini, multiple match-ups between DC and Marvel heroes unfolded, with five of the eleven battles being decided by fan voting. While readers chose the winners of fights between the likes of Lobo and Wolverine, Storm and Wonder Woman, and Superman and the Hulk, the creative team selected the victors of match-ups between Thor and Shazam, Flash and Quicksilver, and Elektra and Catwoman.

However, four fights (which were all decided by fans) ended up standing out above the others in "Marvel Versus DC."