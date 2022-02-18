The Peacemaker Finale Just Shattered An HBO Max Record

Given its connection to DC Comics and the ever-increasing popularity of John Cena, it should come as no surprise that "Peacemaker" was a hit. But it's safe to say that no one was expecting it to be as massive as it ended up being. The series creator, James Gunn, took to Twitter to share the good news. "Peacemaker finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series ever and finale viewing was up 44% over premiere," he wrote. "Thanks to all the fans who kept showing up more and more every week this season."

While there aren't any hard numbers at this point, it's not difficult to see a situation where "Peacemaker" broke records. It's earned exceptional word-of-mouth praise, and it has earned a rating of 95% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. No doubt talk of a Justice League reunion for the finale helped give it some extra eyeballs, too.

John Cena also got in on the praise over Twitter, writing, "Just learned from the good folks at @hbomax that the #PEACEMAKER finale had the biggest single day performance for a Max Original series and was up 44% over the premiere episode! That is a F***LOAD of [peace-sign emoji] and does not happen without ALL OF YOU! Truly grateful." "Peacemaker" Season 2 may be a while away, but with that finale, fans won't forget the series any time soon.