What Monster: The Ed Gein Story's Characters Looked Like In Real Life

Given that he's inspired at least three iconic horror films, the true story of Ed Gein is one ripe for dramatization. And Ryan Murphy did exactly that when he used his true crime anthology series "Monster" to cover Gein in its third season, subtitled "The Ed Gein Story." Gein horrified and captivated the nation in equal measure, in large part thanks to how his acts were uncovered as American media was growing increasingly obsessed with violence. This made him among the first "celebrity" criminals, being covered by both the television news, while also inspiring fictional works not long after the fact.

"Monster: The Ed Gein Story" covers both of those elements of Gein's history — the man himself, and the media attention that sprung up around him. Being a fictionalized version of Gein and the ensuing pop culture aftermath, everyone here is played by actors. But many of the people featured in "The Ed Gein Story" are at least loosely based on real people, and it leads one to wonder how much the performers resemble their real life counterparts.

Here are the side-by-side comparisons of "The Ed Gein Story's" main cast with the real people they portrayed. As a note, this feature will go easy on spoilers for those who have yet to finish the show, but are still curious of the comparisons nonetheless.