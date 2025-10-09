Survivor 49 Experienced A Wild (And Dangerous) Franchise First

In its 49th season, "Survivor," the reality competition show originally created by Mark Burnett and now spearheaded by its host Jeff Probst, is still somehow able to break new ground ... but that's not always a good thing. In fact, the third episode of the season featured one of the most potentially dangerous and shocking moments in the history of the entire franchise.

In "Loveable Losers," Jake Latimer, a member of the Kele tribe, was hanging out in the water near his camp — as so many "Survivor" players and crew members are wont to do — when he revealed to his tribemate Alex Moore that he was bitten by something. When they both looked at the reptile that attacked him, Alex immediately broke the fourth wall and sought out a binder full of important information that helps players stay safe in the wilds of Fiji, only to discover that it was a sea krait snake. Sea kraits are highly venomous.

The "Survivor" medical team sprang into action, brought Latimer by boat to base camp, and immediately started treating him with Jeff Probst by his side. This was all extremely frightening, and even though Latimer ultimately recovered — the sea krait doesn't always release venom, and because his bite was a "dry bite," doctors soon established that he would be okay — it marked a horrible first for the franchise. As Latimer, who was medically evacuated as a result of the incident, told Entertainment Weekly's resident "Survivor" expert Dalton Ross, it all happened so quickly.

"My eyes were shut, and it felt like a crab claw on the bottom of my foot, because we were getting bitten by crabs at nighttime sleeping on the beach," Latimer said of the initial bite (which was weird to begin with, because as the show noted, sea kraits typically avoid humans and almost never bite them in the first place).

Latimer continued, "I opened my eyes up and the snake is latched onto the bottom of my foot, mouth wide open. But it didn't hurt at the time. I just felt a tingling kind of sensation. And that's when I yelled to Alex. I'm like, 'Guys, I think this thing just bit me!' Then, as we saw on the show, everything else kind of followed after that." So how does Latimer feel about his incredibly dramatic exit? As it turns out, there was a weirdly wonderful twist at the end of the ordeal.