One Survivor Change Fixed The Series' Biggest Problem, According To Jeff Probst

Now in its 46th season, "Survivor" is one of the most popular and enduring reality competition shows in the history of the genre — and host Jeff Probst says one initiative implemented in 2020 improved it significantly.

That year, the world, shaken by the death of George Floyd — a Black man murdered in police custody in Minneapolis — underwent a serious reckoning concerning racial quality, and "Survivor" made itself a part of that discussion. In 2020, George Cheeks, the CEO and president of CBS, decreed that 50% of all "Survivor" contestants needed to be BIPOC, an acronym which stands for "Black, Indigenous, and people of color."

"That will go down as one of the most positive and significant changes ever in 'Survivor,'" Probst said during on a panel for Contenders TV, per Deadline, on April 20. "More people are applying now than ever, and it's going up every season in every single category — African-American, East Asian, Middle Eastern, South Pacific Islander, Latino/Hispanic, Asian. it's the perfect illustration of what we say all the time, which is representation matters."

According to Probst, this change has also emboldened potential contestants to apply, which is such a heartening result of the new policy. "Now we have people applying to be on the show saying, 'I never saw anybody who looked like me. Now I do and now I realized I can do it too,'" Probst said.