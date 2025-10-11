Scrubs Reboot: Everything We Know So Far

Despite the fact that creator Bill Lawrence once said that the idea of rebooting "Scrubs" was a bit of a bummer, it was recently confirmed that ABC ordered a revival of the beloved sitcom. "Scrubs" first premiered on NBC in 2001 and ran on the network for seven seasons before it was purchased by ABC. ABC ran a shorter, eighth season of the show, which was initially meant as a send-off for J.D. (Zach Braff) and the rest of the beloved staff of Sacred Heart Hospital. ABC revived the series for a ninth season not long after that, but audiences didn't enjoy this iteration of the show as much. Featuring several new characters studying at the hospital as med students, some fans felt the season came off like an unwanted backdoor pilot for something that wasn't their treasured "Scrubs."

News of the revival is relatively recent and ABC has yet to start production, although star Judy Reyes let slip that filming will likely begin by the end of October. It's unclear when the show will be ready for viewers, but it is probable that it will air on ABC's network channel during the 2025-2026 television season. "Scrubs" is well known for everything it gets right about working in a hospital, as well as its delightful humor and well-timed moments of poignance. Some of its episodes have even done a great job showing the importance of various medical practices, including social distancing to prevent the spread of infection. With America's healthcare system in crisis, it might just be the perfect time to bring back a show that doesn't shy away from the nitty-gritty details of medical care.