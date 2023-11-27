The Big Bang Theory: Is Leonard More Intelligent Than Sheldon?

On "The Big Bang Theory," apartment 4A's residents, theoretical physicist Dr. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and experimental physicist Dr. Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), are among the best and brightest CalTech staff members. The two love nothing more than jotting down equations on large whiteboards. (Talking about their devotion to "Star Trek" characters, specifically Mr. Spock, comes a close second.)

Now, fans typically view Sheldon as the brighter one of the roommates, even though Leonard has produced sound theories, some of which Sheldon has mildly praised — which is saying a lot. Sheldon, a Texas native, obtained a Doctorate in Physics before he turned 17 and is eventually named a Nobel Prize laureate. However, some incidences on the CBS sitcom suggest Leonard can get the better of his particular roommate from an intellectual standpoint.

Let's be like Sheldon and the Princeton alum and look at data before drawing conclusions about which scientist is more brilliant.