The Paper: 7 Best (And 3 Worst) Things About The Office Spin-Off

It's safe to say that the NBC sitcom "The Office" changed TV forever. It came out at the start of the current technological age, coinciding with the invention of smartphones and streaming services, and benefited from the rise of meme culture on the internet. Considering its enduring popularity, it's surprising that it's taken 12 years for another project to come out that acts as a successor to the mountainous legacy left behind by performers and writers like Steve Carell, Mike Schur, Mindy Kaling, and John Krasinski.

Luckily, the universe held out for something that feels like it might be worthy of such a legacy. The new, Peacock-exclusive sitcom called "The Paper" involves the same documentary crew that followed the employees of Dunder Mifflin, except this time they're profiling the staff of The Toledo Truth Teller, a local newspaper in Ohio.

"The Paper" cannot yet be categorized as one of the best sitcoms in recent years, nor does it belong on any lists running down the worst TV comedies ever made. It's not perfect, and this article touches on some of the reasons why that is, but the good definitely outweighs the bad. With only one season of 10 episodes under its belt, "The Paper" is nowhere close to achieving longevity or matching the comedic gold of well-stewed sitcoms like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," but it has all the ingredients necessary to give viewers something worth savoring.