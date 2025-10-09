The Woman In Cabin 10 Review: This Silly Thriller Leaves Its Cast Lost At Sea

Lo is the only character fleshed out beyond surface level, and even then, it feels like whatever depth she possessed on the page has been sanded down onscreen. Take her relationship with Ben (David Ajala), a photographer friend who naturally knows more about her than anybody onboard and is responsible for telling the rest of the passengers about the recent tragedy she witnessed that could be informing her apparent hallucination. On the page, the complexity of this pairing — and how much she could trust somebody she thought she knew well — will have engineered dozens of pages of intrigue. Here, the references to her past appear entirely out of left field, only serving the purpose of pushing forward a plot that feels restless. It's not the first thankless role Knightley has ever taken, but there is something dispiriting about one that frequently alludes to a far less certain protagonist; the breakneck pacing never allows her to have the self-doubt that could make for a suitably paranoid thriller.

The main way this feels like an update to the "Death on the Nile" formula, even if the plot deviates considerably, is that it also partially operates as an "eat the rich" satire film. Despite the cruise ship setting, however, the kids-gloves approach it takes to skewering its high-class passengers couldn't be mistaken for "Triangle of Sadness" – which is saying something, considering how toothless that movie was. The only critique of the mega-wealthy comes via the characterization of Guy Pearce's slippery yacht owner, a one-dimensional rich guy whose every move feels like a scheme; the perfect dramatic construct for the Aussie actor to chew scenery as if it weren't an entirely subpar role. It's thanks to game performers like Pearce that the movie feels more entertaining than the sum of its parts suggest while it's on, but even at their best, they aren't adding dimensions to thinly written characters so much as playing within their parameters. It makes for good silly fun in the moment, but feels constructed by design to lack the weight needed to stick with you.

Director Simon Stone has likened the movie to the classic murder mysteries of Alfred Hitchcock and the paranoid early 1970s thrillers of Alan J. Pakula — if only. "The Woman in Cabin 10" falls embarrassingly short of those influences, but you could only label it a failure if you placed it next to them; this is a movie that needs to be approached as the brainless fun it is, not a modernization of a classic genre formula. If, like me in writing this review, you have to think about it for more than a second, it completely falls apart.

"The Woman in Cabin 10" premieres on Netflix on October 10.