7 Movies You Have To Watch If You Liked Gone Girl

This article contains discussions of addiction, mass violence, mental health, sexual assault, and suicide.

In 2014, acclaimed director David Fincher released his adaptation of Gillian Flynn's hit novel "Gone Girl," and whether he meant to or not, he — and Flynn, who adapted her own novel for the screen — ushered in a new genre, albeit a very niche one. Soon, tons of novels and books focused on good girls gone bad, unreliable female narrators, mysteries with huge twists halfway through, or some combination of the three, which makes sense when you consider the fact that "Gone Girl" earned massive critical acclaim and proved to be a solid hit at the box office to boot.

As a quick refresher, "Gone Girl" opens as Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) prepares to celebrate his five-year wedding anniversary with his wife Amy Elliott Dunne (Rosamund Pike), only to discover a disturbing scene in their house ... and no Amy to be found. The story that unravels from that point intersperses Amy's diary entries from the earliest days of their relationship with Nick's desperate, fumbling search for his missing wife — even as he becomes the main suspect in her disappearance. Amy is definitely an anti-hero — and, frankly, a psychopath — but she's undeniably fascinating, and when the Amy-centric twist hits, you'll be absolutely flabbergasted (if it's your first time watching the movie, that is). Whether you're rewatching "Gone Girl" for the millionth time or just checked it out after all these years, what should you watch next? From Fincher's other movies to films undeniably inspired by "Gone Girl," here are a few suggestions.