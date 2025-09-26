The Only Recap You Need Before Tron: Ares

Are you ready to work for the users? There's another "Tron" sequel coming out soon, and it's poised to provide yet another fresh start for the franchise after "Tron: Legacy" rocked movie screens back in 2010. If you want to catch up on the franchise's previous installments before booking your ticket for "Tron: Ares," be sure to watch our video above; it's the ultimate guide on any and everything related to the movie series.

Disney has big hopes for "Ares," especially since the two most recent "Tron"-related projects — "Legacy" and the animated series "Tron: Uprising" — were both underperformers. "Legacy" earned $409.9 million in its theatrical release, making it one of the least memorable movies to hit number one at the box office, while accruing a middling 51% critics' score at Rotten Tomatoes. "Uprising" was well-decorated, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation – Art Direction and two Annie Awards, but it only lasted a single season on Disney XD. "Ares" has a chance to break out and do something different, but will its AI-centered storyline win fans over?