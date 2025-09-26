The Only Recap You Need Before Tron: Ares
Are you ready to work for the users? There's another "Tron" sequel coming out soon, and it's poised to provide yet another fresh start for the franchise after "Tron: Legacy" rocked movie screens back in 2010. If you want to catch up on the franchise's previous installments before booking your ticket for "Tron: Ares," be sure to watch our video above; it's the ultimate guide on any and everything related to the movie series.
Disney has big hopes for "Ares," especially since the two most recent "Tron"-related projects — "Legacy" and the animated series "Tron: Uprising" — were both underperformers. "Legacy" earned $409.9 million in its theatrical release, making it one of the least memorable movies to hit number one at the box office, while accruing a middling 51% critics' score at Rotten Tomatoes. "Uprising" was well-decorated, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation – Art Direction and two Annie Awards, but it only lasted a single season on Disney XD. "Ares" has a chance to break out and do something different, but will its AI-centered storyline win fans over?
Tron: Ares will be a fresh tale from the Tron universe
"Tron: Ares" (which was nearly titled "TR3N") explores what happens when an AI program escapes into the real world. That would be the titular Ares (Jared Leto), who was created by the film's primary villain, Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters). Does Ares have what it takes to deal with the real world? When he's brought out of the digital space to complete a dangerous mission, he's going to find out. In any event, the top-secret world that the government tried so hard to keep under wraps in the first two films may now become an open secret, as humans will get to interact with a real, "living" digital creation.
In addition to Leto and Peters, the movie also features Gillian Anderson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Hasan Minhaj, and Sarah Desjardins. And for those wondering if the movie will have a direct connection to the original "Tron" world, Jeff Bridges has returned to reprise his role as Kevin Flynn once again.
The movie, which also features new music from Nine Inch Nails, lands in theaters on October 7, 2025. Need more information on the franchise? Click above and watch our user-friendly video.