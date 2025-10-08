Why Caius From Tron: Ares Looks So Familiar

The first reactions to "Tron: Ares" are in, and it seems to be unanimous — it oozes style, but is severely lacking in substance. In other words, it's a typical "Tron" movie. Disney's sci-fi trilogy has struggled to deliver truly compelling stories and nuanced character development throughout its decades-long existence. But given that each of the three installments — "Tron," "Tron: Legacy," and now "Tron: Ares" — have been right at the cusp of digital technology and moviemaking magic at the time of release, fans seem okay with the series being pure audiovisual spectacle.

Another thing "Tron" movies tend to do is line up an impressive cast of both veteran actors and some of the best of young Hollywood, and "Tron: Ares" is no different. Among those in the latter camp for the third film are Cameron Monaghan, who plays the Ares special forces combat program called Caius. While it might be difficult at times to actually get a good look at Caius given the helmet he's often wearing and the lightning-paced action he's typically involved in, there's no denying his actor has a familiar face. So where have you seen him before?

Monaghan's first big role was on the American version of "Shameless." He played the third-oldest Gallagher child, Ian, across all 11 seasons. Filming one particular scene in the frigid winters of Chicago left Monaghan fearing that his toes would need to be amputated. Beginning in 2015, he played twins Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska on Fox's Batman prequel series "Gotham." Warner Bros. top brass didn't want them to use the Joker in the show, so Monaghan's characters essentially became the "Gotham" version of the Joker. On the big screen, Monaghan has appeared in "Click," "Amityville: The Awakening," and Disney's "Prom," to name a few.