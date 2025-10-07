First Tron: Ares Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
It looks like the fight is about to be taken to the users in the real world. "Tron: Ares" will hit theaters on October 10, 2025, and critics finally got their first peek at the long-awaited third installment of the Disney-created franchise. Their reviews all reflect the same thought — while the film has an incredible soundtrack and mind-melting visuals, the storyline appears to be lacking. Indeed, our review of the movie called it all style, no substance. Yet those impressive visuals seem to be well-worth dealing with the movie's shortcomings.
"Tron: Ares is an audiovisual spectacle. A film that was made to be experienced in IMAX 3D," said critic Scott Menzel on X. "There were multiple moments while watching #TronAres where I said to myself...'This is the coolest thing I've ever seen,'" concurred Jonathan Sim. "#TronAres's aesthetics are slick, radical & eye-popping and the Nine Inch Nails score are new club classics that complement the visionary bedazzlement," agreed Courtney Howard of Variety, who also gave special notice to the women who fill the movie's cast. But some critics simply couldn't stomach the film's lack of proper plotting.
With visuals like these, who needs a compelling story?
Despite being hailed as a visual triumph, it appears that "Tron: Ares" doesn't have what it takes in the storytelling department. The inclusion of Jared Leto also caused some critical quibbles. "The movie's plot is extremely dumb, and I just didn't care about any of the characters. If after that reaction you still want to see it, IMAX 3D is a must," said SlashFilm founder Peter Sciretta on X, while praising the film's 3D visuals as some of the best he'd ever seen.
"TRON: ARES is a letdown. The script is weak that does no favors to the new characters and has a big-budget direct to video feel thanks to Joachim Rønning. At least the Nine Inch Nails score rules," shared Brandon Norwood. Fellow SlashFilm critic BJ Colangelo admitted to bearing mixed feelings, stating that the "movie plays with all of the sci-fi tropes that tech bros learn all the wrong lessons from and has some genuinely rad action sequences, but is bogged down by the charisma vacuum known as Jared Leto and some distracting ADR." It looks like audiences will have to put up with a basic narrative if they want to get the best out of the stunning visuals and music of "Tron: Ares" when it releases October 10.