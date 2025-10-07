First Tron: Ares Reactions Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing

It looks like the fight is about to be taken to the users in the real world. "Tron: Ares" will hit theaters on October 10, 2025, and critics finally got their first peek at the long-awaited third installment of the Disney-created franchise. Their reviews all reflect the same thought — while the film has an incredible soundtrack and mind-melting visuals, the storyline appears to be lacking. Indeed, our review of the movie called it all style, no substance. Yet those impressive visuals seem to be well-worth dealing with the movie's shortcomings.

"Tron: Ares is an audiovisual spectacle. A film that was made to be experienced in IMAX 3D," said critic Scott Menzel on X. "There were multiple moments while watching #TronAres where I said to myself...'This is the coolest thing I've ever seen,'" concurred Jonathan Sim. "#TronAres's aesthetics are slick, radical & eye-popping and the Nine Inch Nails score are new club classics that complement the visionary bedazzlement," agreed Courtney Howard of Variety, who also gave special notice to the women who fill the movie's cast. But some critics simply couldn't stomach the film's lack of proper plotting.