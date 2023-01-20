Shameless' Cameron Monaghan Was Afraid His Toes Would Need To Be Amputated After This Scene

If the boundary-pushing family dramedy "Shameless" is remembered for only one thing after its lengthy cable TV stint, it should be for showcasing one of the more eclectic casts of characters to ever grace the airwaves. That motley crew of misfits roamed the South Side of Chicago for 11 seasons, wreaking all manner of havoc on their friends and foes, and frequently even themselves. While the gang's endless misadventures varied between hilarious and heartbreaking, few of the Gallagher tales ran the gamut with quite as much frequency as middle-child Ian Gallagher.

The tenacious, but often aimless Ian (played by Cameron Monaghan), deals with everything from his own sexuality and genealogy, to a prison stint and bipolar disorder over the course of the show's run. He is, of course, also one-half of the series' most consistent, and best-loved couples with Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher). Through it all, Monaghan — who landed the role in his early teens — captured every tricky nuance of the character with a performance as emotionally resonant as it often was unabashedly goofy.

Like his cast mates, Monaghan regularly went the extra mile in making his "Shameless" role as authentic as he could. And according to the actor, that approach left him worried his toes might need to be amputated early in his "Shameless" tenure.