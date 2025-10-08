A Surprising Robert De Niro Comedy Is Taking Over Netflix's Charts

When looking at the worst Robert De Niro movies, it's not exactly a coincidence that most of them are comedies. But that's not to say he's never made any positive contributions to the genre. In addition to favorites like "Meet the Parents" and "Analyze This," there are a few other films where De Niro brings the funny that don't get enough credit. And one such example is 2023's "About My Father," directed by Laura Terruso and co-written by and co-starring stand up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

In the film, Maniscalco plays himself as he interacts with fictionalized versions of his real friends and family — with De Niro as Maniscalco's father, Salvo. Discussing his motivation to tell this story on the screen as opposed to a comedy stage, Maniscalco told us in an exclusive interview, "Sometimes, the stories that I have about my father don't lend themselves to being on stage — [they're] more relationship-driven. A movie allowed me to develop [...] not only the relationship I have with my father but my fiancée and her family." As of this writing, it is sitting at the second spot on Netflix's ten-most watched movies list (via FlixPatrol).