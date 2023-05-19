Sebastian Maniscalco & Robert De Niro Talk New Family Comedy About My Father - Exclusive Interview

Sebastian, your father [Salvo Maniscalco] is a big part of your standup routines. Can you walk me through how and when you decided to turn that content into a movie?



Sebastian Maniscalco: With standup, you've got to be really quick and have an audience laughing every 12 to 14 seconds. Sometimes, the stories that I have about my father don't lend themselves to being on stage — [they're] more relationship-driven. A movie allowed me to develop those relationships, not only the relationship I have with my father but my fiancée and her family. It was better told in a movie setting rather than on stage.

Robert, did you get to interact with Sebastian's father at all? If so, how did that go?

Robert De Niro: Well, I met his father after I decided to do it, and that was very nice. I had a good time with him. I liked him and I had questions for him in relation to the script and this and that, and just getting to know him — that was all good.



Were there any personality traits or anything that he trained you on?

De Niro: There might have been; I can't remember. But we had a ... I got it. When I met him, I understood. Plus, being a parent myself ... and there were certain things that he would do that I'd be interested in, or even Italian expressions and stuff that I wanted to see what he knew. I'd ask him if he knew this one or certain things, too. I was sort of verifying or trying to find out if there was anything I'm missing.