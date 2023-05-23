Robert De Niro And Sebastian Maniscalco's Dad Bonded While Filming About My Father - Exclusive

It's no secret that Robert De Niro is one of the most iconic actors of all time. When discussing "The Godfather," "Goodfellas," or "Raging Bull," his name is often spoken with an air of reverence. Still, even with such an impressive filmography, this Oscar-winning actor isn't above taking cues from an old-school Italian hairstylist.

In the forthcoming film "About My Father," co-written by Sebastian Maniscalco, De Niro portrays the on-screen version of the hit comedian's real-life dad, Salvo Maniscalco. During the creation of the movie, the real and fictional Salvos spent much time together.

"I met his father after I decided to do it [the movie], and that was very nice. I had a good time with him," De Niro said in an exclusive interview with Looper, "I liked him and I had questions for him in relation to the script and this and that, and just getting to know him — that was all good."

De Niro elaborated that he and Salvo bonded over their similarities. Both are parents, and both hail from Italian roots. "When I met him, I understood," De Niro said, who was intrigued by Salvo's mannerisms. "I'd ask him if he knew this [Italian expression] or certain things, too. I was sort of verifying or trying to find out if there was anything I'm missing."