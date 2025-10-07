A24's 2025 Horror Movie Is Taking Over HBO Max's Charts Just In Time For Halloween

We're nearing that special day when the decorations come out, the candy choices prove pivotal, the pumpkins need to be carved, and a hulking man donning a William Shatner mask stalks the neighborhood. Yes, it's the most magical time of the year: Halloween! Of course, this event isn't fully realized without a fantastic selection of horror movies to watch. Once more, A24 has you covered, with an acclaimed 2025 horror title that's been leaving a notable impression on HBO Max.

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, "Bring Her Back" is a horror movie that isn't for the faint-hearted. The story follows step-siblings Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong) who move in with former counselor Laura (Sally Hawkins) after the death of their father. Laura has experienced her own loss, though she brings Andy and Piper into her home that she shares with foster son, Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips). Yet, Laura seems to be more interested in Piper than Andy, as she harbors sinister intentions that are sure to leave viewers shocked.

The scary A24 movie arrived on HBO Max on October 3 and has already soared up the streaming service's charts. As a matter of fact, it didn't take long for "Bring Her Back" to hit the number two spot on HBO Max's domestic most-watched list (via FlixPatrol).