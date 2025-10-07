A24's 2025 Horror Movie Is Taking Over HBO Max's Charts Just In Time For Halloween
We're nearing that special day when the decorations come out, the candy choices prove pivotal, the pumpkins need to be carved, and a hulking man donning a William Shatner mask stalks the neighborhood. Yes, it's the most magical time of the year: Halloween! Of course, this event isn't fully realized without a fantastic selection of horror movies to watch. Once more, A24 has you covered, with an acclaimed 2025 horror title that's been leaving a notable impression on HBO Max.
Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, "Bring Her Back" is a horror movie that isn't for the faint-hearted. The story follows step-siblings Andy (Billy Barratt) and Piper (Sora Wong) who move in with former counselor Laura (Sally Hawkins) after the death of their father. Laura has experienced her own loss, though she brings Andy and Piper into her home that she shares with foster son, Oliver (Jonah Wren Phillips). Yet, Laura seems to be more interested in Piper than Andy, as she harbors sinister intentions that are sure to leave viewers shocked.
The scary A24 movie arrived on HBO Max on October 3 and has already soared up the streaming service's charts. As a matter of fact, it didn't take long for "Bring Her Back" to hit the number two spot on HBO Max's domestic most-watched list (via FlixPatrol).
Bring Her Back has even been scaring horror hounds
The chart-topping success of "Bring Her Back" shouldn't surprise anyone as the 2025 film has garnered an 89% critical approval and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, demonstrating how well-received it was across the board. It also didn't do too badly at the box office, bringing in over $39 million worldwide on a $15 million budget. Yet, this is the type of film that was always going to be a smash-hit on streaming thanks to word-of-mouth.
Often put alongside horror movies like Scott Derrickson's "Sinister," "Bring Her Back" has left even hardcore scary movie fanatics in shock. Rotten Tomatoes user Eric P posted a review, writing, "It takes a lot to freak me out these days, I think we've become callous to horror. But this movie definitely freaked me out. It wasn't just disgusting gore. But I found myself thinking that I hadn't seen anything quite like this before." Another user suggested not eating before watching it, while Betsy P called it the right movie for Halloween.
After "Bring Her Back," directors Danny and Michael Philippou are two for two in the horror movie genre, having previously crushed it with 2022's "Talk to Me." The twin brothers are working on a "Talk to Me" sequel, so prepare to have nightmares for another solid week once that film arrives in theaters. Until then, savor A24's "Bring Her Back" on HBO Max this Halloween.