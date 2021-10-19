Here's How William Shatner Reacted To Michael Myers Wearing His Face

Michael Myers is up there with the likes of Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger as one of the scariest horror movie villains ever created. Since 1978, he has terrorized the big screen with a butcher knife in hand, donning a monochrome jumpsuit and his now-famous pale, expressionless mask. Over the past four decades, Michael Myers' mask has become so prevalent in pop culture that even those who've never seen "Halloween" or any of its sequels recognize it on sight. Although, the origin of the ghoulish portrait is far less well-known, despite the fascinating story behind it.

As the original "Halloween" entered pre-production, nailing down Michael Myers' look soon proved quite the daunting task. The costume department tried out a handful of masks, but none captured the simple yet menacing aesthetic they were aiming for. According to Entertainment Weekly, art director Tommy Lee Wallace eventually turned to a cheap Captain James T. Kirk mask made from a mold of William Shatner's face. He altered it, painted it white, and added a different wig, and the rest is history.

This is certainly a fun piece of film trivia to bring up during the Halloween season, but it's time to address the elephant in the room: How does William Shatner feel about sharing a face with prolific fictional murder Michael Myers? Here's what the "Star Trek" mainstay had to say on the matter.