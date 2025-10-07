11 Iconic TV Casts That Almost Looked Completely Different
Casting can make or break a piece of media. Especially for TV actors, who must sustain likability among audiences to keep people watching for, ideally, multiple seasons. We all know the sinking feeling of liking the premise of a series, but being unable to continue it because there's that one actor who was painfully miscast.
The best TV shows ace the casting, assembling actors with energies that foil and compliment one another where needed. The combination of actor's instinct and creator's vision is what leads the perfect performers to their signature roles. Yet when we pull the curtain back, there are actually a surprising amount of television's most popular roles who almost went to other actors. Sometimes the actor flat out lost the role, other times they turned one down in favor of other projects. In most cases, the rejected actor was cast in a different role on the same show or network.
Many of the shows on this list would have featured big name actors if casting directors got their first choices. For one reason or another, the castings didn't pan out, but the shows were all the better for it. Several actors got to make their name off the characters they played rather than being overshadowed by another better-known actor in their ranks. Here are 11 TV shows that almost had very different casting.
Seinfeld
The "show about nothing" was certainly stirring up something in the casting department ahead of its debut. Tony Shalhoub auditioned to play Seinfeld's wacky neighbor Cosmo Kramer before the role went to Michael Richards. But there were even wilder names considered for the role of Seinfeld's right-hand man, George Costanza.
Jason Alexander, who of course ended up playing the iconic character, revealed on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast "Inside of You" that both Danny DeVito and Chris Rock were considered to play Costanza. It's hard to imagine Rock as a consistent sitcom character, especially as he was rising in the stand-up ranks during the series run. Indeed, even when Rock did venture into sitcoms with "Everybody Hates Chris," he was merely a narrator to his own childhood. He doesn't quite work as an episode-after-episode sitcom actor. DeVito, however, could have honestly pulled the role off, given that his current role on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" shares a similar aura.
There were numerous other casting considerations for the core Seinfeld group according to Vulture, including Rosie O'Donnell and Megan Mullally as Elaine, and Steve Buscemi as George. The casting of Elaine is particularly interesting — it's strange to think of mouse-voiced Mullally and bawdy O'Donnell in consideration from the same role. In Mullally's case, not being on "Seinfeld" made way for her true calling as Karen Walker in equally beloved sitcom "Will & Grace."
The Big Bang Theory
Johnny Galecki received a decade of praise for his charming portrayal of Leonard Hofstadter on "The Big Bang Theory," but Sheldon Cooper's roommate would have been played by a well-known child actor if producers had their way. "Home Alone" actor Macaulay Culkin was who producers originally wanted to play Leonard. Culkin explained in a 2018 episode of Joe Rogan's podcast that he turned the role down because he didn't want to be tied to a sitcom. He said that producers contacted him three times to try to get him on the series, but he consistently declined, as he believed the premise was a little too nerdy for him.
Additionally, actress Kate Micucci aced her audition for the role of Amy Fowler, and was well liked by producers. However, an executive producer revealed in a "Big Bang Theory" tell-all that they ultimately went with Mayim Bialik because she was more authentic to the role — she has a PhD in neuroscience. Even in acting, sometimes college degrees do matter! Additionally — with no offense intended — Bialik has a more average appearance, which fit better with the dynamic of her as a nerd within the group. She was a contrast to Penny, who audiences were meant to see as the "attractive one." For the archetypes producers were going for, Bialik was the right call.
True Blood
Jennifer Lawrence could have been part of the "True Blood" universe as a girlfriend of Jason Stackhouse. But according to creator Alan Ball speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the pursuit for Lawrence ended when producers decided she was too young (at just 17) to play opposite Ryan Kwanten, who was about 31 at the start of filming. Good to know there's a line somewhere for uncomfortable age gaps in Hollywood. Lawrence's career wasn't hurt by missing out on this casting, as her career took off only a few years later with films like "The Hunger Games" and "Silver Linings Playbook," the latter of which earned her a best actress Oscar.
Jessica Chastain read for powerhouse Sookie Stackhouse, but Anna Paquin of course won out in the end. She apparently wanted the part so bad that she auditioned five times. As for Bill Compton, Benedict Cumberbatch was among the actors called to read for the role. Ball and producers eventually landed on Stephen Moyer instead. And good thing, as Paquin and Moyer had stunning chemistry on the series. That chemistry carried into their off-set relationship as well, so much so that they eventually got married in 2010, and they're still going strong today. "True Blood," true love.
How I Met Your Mother
Instead of Sheldon Cooper, audiences could have seen Jim Parsons in a much different light. The actor auditioned for "How I Met Your Mother" lead Barney Stinson, but was the wrong fit for the part. On "Live with Kelly and Michael," he said producers described Barney as a "big lug of a guy," and Parsons knew right away that he couldn't be the lead. His instincts were good — while Barney Stinson and Sheldon Cooper were both obnoxious characters, Barney needed an actor who could bring womanizer energy. Neil Patrick Harris provided that. Parsons was much better suited to condescending snark and cringe on "The Big Bang Theory."
Creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays revealed on Reddit that the role of Robin Scherbatsky was turned down by none other than Jennifer Love-Hewitt. She opted to star in "The Ghost Whisperer" instead, which was a successful series in its own right. The casting might have worked out for the best: If Love-Hewitt was cast, her star power might have overshadowed Harris and the other actors on the series. She was much better suited to being the main star in her own series.
Modern Family
"Modern Family" could have had a well-loved sitcom actor in its ranks. "Friends" actor Matt LeBlanc was offered the role of Phil Dunphy, but immediately rejected it because he felt he wasn't right for the part. He told USA Today that he knew his limits and that he was "having too much fun laying on the couch" after a decade on "Friends." It's not common for an actor on a long-tenured sitcom to take another long-term sitcom gig not long after. You can hardly blame him for saying no. In all seriousness, his intuition with Dunphy was spot-on. While LeBlanc could have played the dumb aspects of Phil's personality, the role required a certain level of dorkiness that Ty Burrell brought perfectly. LeBlanc has more of a "dumb jock" vibe.
Elsewhere in the cast, Craig T. Nelson was offered the role of Jay Pritchett. The reason he turned it down? He was apparently insulted by the pay. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Nelson admitted that as a veteran actor, he felt he was deserving of more money for the part. He opted to star in "Parenthood" instead (for much more money, of course).
Glee
Gleeks should make sure that they're sitting down for this one — the stars almost didn't align for one of the show's most beloved couples. Chris Colfer originally auditioned for the role of Artie, ultimately played by Kevin McHale. McHale's Artie obviously worked for the show, but Colfer's innocent energy could have also fit with the character. While Colfer didn't get that part, Ryan Murphy and producers liked his audition so much that they created an entirely new character for him: Kurt Hummel.
At the same time, Finn Hudson was the original role that Darren Criss (Kurt's eventual love interest, Blaine) auditioned for. He told Digital Spy that he knew he wasn't a "football guy," but he tried out for the part anyway. The role went to Cory Monteith, who sadly passed away during the show's run.
If Colfer and Criss' original auditions panned out, we wouldn't have gotten Kurt and Blaine together. Hard to imagine a universe where that queer relationship wasn't one of the guiding lights of the series — the two actors matched energy so well that their romantic pairing was basically inevitable.
The O.C.
The role of Ryan Atwood was one that seemingly every young actor in Hollywood had an eye on. Actor Justin Hartley read for the part but wasn't chosen. He later ended up playing Oliver Queen on "Smallville." Present-day heartthrob Chris Pine also auditioned and was excellent, but according to "The O.C." director Patrick Rush on Rachel Bilson's "The O.C." rewatch podcast, they passed on him because he had bad acne at the time. So much for beauty being in the eye of the beholder. Luckily his face cleared up, because he's now one of Hollywood's preeminent Chrises (along with Evans, Hemsworth, and Pratt).
Wilson Bethel, who played Brad on the series, also auditioned for Ryan, but didn't get the role. He was then offered a supporting part as a new character, Brad, as "a scraps-on-the-table kind of thing" as told by Bethel to TVLine. Unfortunately, sleep got the best of Bethel one day of shooting, and he slept through several alarm clocks to arrive at set hours late. What was supposed to be a recurring role was downsized to a one-episode appearance because of his poor work ethic.
Grey's Anatomy
Can you imagine a timeline where Yunjin Kim didn't star as Sun in "Lost," but as Izzie Stevens in "Grey's Anatomy?"
The actress told EW.com that she auditioned both for "Grey's" and "Lost," and got a callback for the former. However, "Lost" creator J.J. Abrams was so blown away by her audition for Kate Austen that he created a role specifically for her, who we all know as Sun. She ended up skipping her "Grey's" callback as a result.
Perhaps a more known casting choice, Rob Lowe was first offered the role of Dr. Derek Shepherd, aka "McDreamy." He told Marc Maron on his "WTF" podcast in 2019 that he turned the role down. He went on to say that the "McDreamy" nickname for Dempsey's portrayal of the character was a major turn off for him, so it's a role he doesn't necessarily feel bad for losing out on.
Even within the show's actual cast, there was some shifting that occurred. Sandra Oh revealed to a Paley Center panel in 2009 that she originally was called in to audition for Dr. Miranda Bailey. She did well enough, but asked to read for Cristina because she connected with the character more. The rest is history.
Dawson's Creek
Speaking of notable "Grey's Anatomy" roles, another actress from the series almost played a role on a different show years prior. Katherine Heigl was considered for the part of Jen Lindley in "Dawson's Creek." Series creator Kevin Williamson shared with EW that Heigl's audition was great, but Michelle Williams' was stronger, so they went with her. Williamson also claimed that the first choice for Joey Potter was Selma Blair, but again, Katie Holmes' strong screen test won her the role instead. Williams' and Holmes' casting prove that talent and fit can still win the day when things come down to the wire.
Finally, for the titular Dawson Leery, Williamson wanted Joshua Jackson, but The WB network actually said no to the choice. The showrunner liked Jackson, though, so he gave him the role of Pacey Witter instead. Not every actor is meant to be Batman: Sometimes, they're better suited as Robin, and that was Jackson's fate here. The WB's instincts were right on the money, as James Van Der Beek did give the main character energy that the series needed to carry it, even through its worst season.
Smallville
Before Tom Welling, another actor in The WB/CW universe was almost Clark Kent. Jensen Ackles, known almost singularly as one half of the Winchester brothers on "Supernatural," auditioned for Clark. In fact, the producers had narrowed it down to him and Welling. Ultimately, Welling was the better choice as he could accurately embody the purity of Clark Kent, whereas Ackles' acting style and persona lends itself more to the arrogance and nonchalance that made him the right choice for Dean Winchester. While Ackles didn't get the role he wanted, he was brought back to the show as villain Jason Teague in Season 4 of the show. Welling and Ackles have also remained close over the years, with the "Supernatural" actor inspiring Welling to accept a role on "The Winchesters" prequel series.
Speaking of villains, Superman's main foe Lex Luthor (played by Michael Rosenbaum in the series) was almost played by Zachary Levi. Levi discussed how he read for Luthor on none other than Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast in 2019, but conceded that Rosenbaum ended up being an excellent fit for the villain. Levi found his way into comic book media years later with "Shazam!"
Game of Thrones
Instead of the Scarlet Witch, Elizabeth Olsen was almost another ultra-powerful fantasy heroine. The actress revealed to BuzzFeed that she auditioned for Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO juggernaut "Game of Thrones" before Emilia Clarke was selected instead. Genuinely, there may not have been a better person to portray the Mother of Dragons, so Olsen's loss didn't hurt the series at all. Although she was a superfan of "Game of Thrones," Olsen admitted to BuzzFeed that she forgot she even auditioned for Dany. I guess the Marvel Cinematic Universe can do that to a person.
Far away in Westeros, another character on the show almost looked much different. Iwan Rheon could have been our Jon Snow if Kit Harrington hadn't come along as a perfect fit. He told Interview magazine that the part came down to him and Harrington, but Harrington won out. Clearly he made an impression, however, because he was placed elsewhere in the series as the despicable Ramsay Bolton, who provided multiple "Game of Thrones" moments that stunned audiences. And while Rheon is deliciously villainous as Bolton, Harrington definitely cuts more of a traditional heroic figure. The producers made the right call.