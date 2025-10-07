11 Iconic TV Casts That Almost Looked Completely Different

Casting can make or break a piece of media. Especially for TV actors, who must sustain likability among audiences to keep people watching for, ideally, multiple seasons. We all know the sinking feeling of liking the premise of a series, but being unable to continue it because there's that one actor who was painfully miscast.

The best TV shows ace the casting, assembling actors with energies that foil and compliment one another where needed. The combination of actor's instinct and creator's vision is what leads the perfect performers to their signature roles. Yet when we pull the curtain back, there are actually a surprising amount of television's most popular roles who almost went to other actors. Sometimes the actor flat out lost the role, other times they turned one down in favor of other projects. In most cases, the rejected actor was cast in a different role on the same show or network.

Many of the shows on this list would have featured big name actors if casting directors got their first choices. For one reason or another, the castings didn't pan out, but the shows were all the better for it. Several actors got to make their name off the characters they played rather than being overshadowed by another better-known actor in their ranks. Here are 11 TV shows that almost had very different casting.