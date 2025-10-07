Why These Adult Swim Shows Only Lasted A Season

When the sun goes down, the weirdos come out to play. That's when the oddest and best television shows emerge on the Adult Swim programming block on Cartoon Network. For decades, this has been the home for beloved shows that break all the storytelling rules. Whether it's "Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!," "The Eric Andre Show," "Aqua Teen Hunger Force," or countless other examples of outlandish TV, Adult Swim has been the place where strangeness rules. Plus, since these programs are usually made under shoestring budgets (part of why they can get so bizarre), Adult Swim has no problem consistently renewing these shows.

However, just because many shows have sustained themselves on Adult Swim, it doesn't mean every original series on the block makes it. As "Smiling Friends" launches its third season, it's worth remembering several Adult Swim shows (both animated and live-action) that flickered on the block's airwaves for a single season. These endeavors fizzled for many reasons, including the simple fact that audiences were never interested. Others perished because of the visions of their respective creators, or changing Adult Swim corporate mandates. There are endless reasons TV shows go off the air, even in a place where the inmates run the asylum. Tuck away your "Xavier: Renegade Angel" DVDs and instead focus on the sagas of these Adult Swim shows that couldn't crack multi-season existences.