Hailee Steinfeld Keeps Having Her Explicit Sinners Line Yelled At Her In Public

Directed by Ryan Coogler, "Sinners" took cinemas by storm in 2025 with its shocking story of racial tension and vampires in 1930s Mississippi, and our own review called it "Coogler's most ambitious movie yet." Headlined by Michael B. Jordan, the film boasted a star-studded cast that also included fellow MCU vet Hailee Steinfeld. And one shocking line in particular, uttered by Steinfeld's character, has proven troublesome when dealing with fans — who perversely repeat the line back to her during in-person interactions.

The line in question relates to, how shall we say, an aggressive sexual act performed on her character, which can make it understandably uncomfortable when a fan repeats it back to the actor, even if it's all in good fun. "There have been a couple moments ... people like to bring up certain lines in the movie, especially that one," Steinfeld noted when chatting with Variety about the film. "That's always ... yeah, awkward." It might be especially awkward for Steinfeld, who works in an industry where women must too often fight for respect and equal treatment. But she made sure to temper her criticism of fans, while acknowledging that it becomes problematic fast.

"I respect and appreciate [fans], but I know what the line is," Steinfeld said. "You don't have to tell me. Especially when someone nearby isn't in the know, it can get weird fast." Still, that line isn't the one thing about "Sinners" that Steinfeld found gross.