5 Hilarious Movies Like Idiocracy

Sometimes, movies take a while to find their audience because they're initially misunderstood, or because the particular circumstances of their release don't favor them in the attention economy. But, when it comes to 2006's "Idiocracy," the movie's initial commercial failure was more a case of the studio refusing to even give it a chance. Although it was a big, star-studded comedy distributed by 20th Century Fox, "Idiocracy" was not given a wide theatrical release and received virtually no promotion. Even so, as the years passed, "Idiocracy" found its audience, and it now enjoys significant popularity as a rare mainstream American comedy that truly speaks to the insanity of our time.

In the film's high-concept plot, Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson), an underachieving army librarian, and Rita (Maya Rudolph), a sex worker, are selected by the United States government for a hibernation experiment and end up awakening 500 years later to a dystopian world where the whole of society is now made up of extremely unintelligent people and everyone wears Crocs for some reason. Directed by Mike Judge from a script by himself and Etan Cohen, "Idiocracy" is brash and loud in its satire of 21st century consumerism and anti-intellectualism, which is partly why it's gained a lot of new fans in recent years — it's an apposite film in this era of institutional collapse, lowest common denominator economics, and unlimited political clownery.

If you're one of the millions of fans who discovered "Idiocracy" in the nearly two decades since its unceremonious theatrical release, there are several other movies that might scratch a similar comedic itch. Here are five must-watch films for every "Idiocracy" fan.