Mike Judge's Favorite Beavis And Butt-Head Complaint Helped Him Create A King Of The Hill Character

First told on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" years ago, the story behind the creation of Jeffrey Dexter "Jeff" Boomhauer III — aka Boomhauer (Mike Judge) — is a hilarious one. According to Judge, it was an upset "Beavis and Butt-Head" viewer who thought the show was named "Porky's Butthole" that inspired the legendary "King of the Hill" character. "I got a voicemail once from this just deranged hillbilly guy," Judge explained to Kimmel. "He thought the name of [Beavis and Butt-Head] was Porky's Butthole...The message is incomprehensible."

Years later, Judge again reflected on the incident while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. Interestingly, Judge recalled getting a number of odd voicemails over the years. However, the "Porky's Butthole" guy was one of his favorites. "I was thinking about putting it out because I've gotten a lot of questions about it, but then I thought maybe this guy's not all there and that would be mean," Judge said. "It is definitely my favorite complaint. I still get complaints, but they aren't quite as interesting as they used to be...I used to get pretty serious death threats. One person even wrote an entire poem that rhymed about how he or she was going to kill me. That was probably my least favorite."

Judge's inbox is likely to get an extra dose of "Porky's Butthole" fanmail in the coming weeks as his new series "Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head" is set to hit Paramount+ on August 4. "The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever!" a description for the upcoming series reads on YouTube. "The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable."